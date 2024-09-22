Protecting Your Farm: The insurance implications of rising produce and deadstock valuations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As farmers across Northern Ireland gear up for winter, they are investing heavily in essential inputs such as hay, straw, and silage.

The prices of these inputs have seen significant increases over the past five years, with straw prices, in particular, doubling, and this upward trend in the market shows no signs of slowing down.

At this time of year, many farmers also take advantage of more favourable pricing and availability to purchase fertiliser, adding to the range of valuable materials stored on their farms.

As the cereal harvest wraps up, sheds, farm stores, and other buildings often reach full capacity with high-value inputs and feed materials, bringing important but sometimes overlooked insurance considerations.

Farmers typically include insurance coverage for what’s known as ‘produce and deadstock’—silage, hay, straw, fertiliser, stored grains, compound feeds, and similar materials—when they set up their insurance policies at the renewal date.

However, it's crucial to ask whether the insured values reflect the current market prices and actual stock levels on the farm. If the insurance values do not accurately represent the real worth of these materials, it may be time to review and update the farm’s insurance policy.

In the unfortunate event of an accident, such as a fire resulting in the loss of straw, hay, silage, or other stored materials, the payout from insurance will be based on the valuation in the existing policy. If this valuation is below the current value of the materials destroyed, the farm could suffer a significant financial loss.

Insurance companies operate on the ‘principle of average.’ This means that in cases of underinsurance, the payout is reduced proportionally. For example, if straw worth £10,000 at current prices (£100 per tonne) is lost in a fire, but the policy only values the straw at £60 per tonne, the insurance payout will only cover £6,000 (60% of £10,000).

The goal, of course, is to prevent accidents from happening in the first place. Many farm inputs, such as hay and straw, are inherently flammable. It is essential to take precautions, such as avoiding parking tractors, combines, and other machinery that could ignite, in the same building where flammable materials are stored.

After a long day in the field, it might be tempting to park a tractor and a trailer loaded with straw inside a store and leave them coupled together overnight. However, there have been instances where tractors have caught fire under such circumstances, with obvious devastating consequences for the building and its contents.

Electrical equipment can also pose a fire risk. For example, light fittings can overheat during a power surge, causing filaments to burn out, the base of the bulb to melt, and the bulb to break apart. Hot fragments of glass falling onto nearby hay or straw can easily start a fire. Preventative measures, such as ensuring that light bulbs have proper guards, can make a difference. Regular electrical safety checks should be carried out in all areas where straw and hay are stored.

Additionally, home-saved hay and straw can become a fire risk if baled with moisture levels above 19%, as they are prone to spontaneous combustion. Ideally, these bales should be stored outside for at least two weeks to allow this risk to subside. Even after this period, the temperature of the bales should be monitored regularly to prevent potential fires. Ultimately, the primary objective is to minimize the risk of fires and other accidents on the farm.

AbbeyAutoline’s dedicated agricultural team is always ready to provide expert advice, support, and tailored insurance solutions to help safeguard your farm’s stock and assets. With the ever-changing landscape of farming, it’s crucial to have the right protection in place, ensuring that your business is covered against potential risks.

For further information or advice on Agricultural Insurance please contact the specialist Farm Team at AbbeyAutoline, 08000 66 55 44 or visit https://www.abbeyautoline.co.uk/farm-insurance