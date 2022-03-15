£1,000 reward still stands as milk carton bandits strike again along coastal route

Coast Road DUP councillor, Andrew Clarke, said he will match the £500 reward that has been offered by dairy supplier, Farmview, for information that leads to a conviction.

This is not the first incident of this nature in the area. Milk cartons first appeared along the Coast Road - between Glenarm and Ballygally - in March 2020, during the first lockdown.

Cartons were, once again, discarded in the area in January last year.

It was initially thought someone in the hospitality sector was to blame for the littering, however, Cllr Clarke dispelled this theory, as he felt it didn’t make sense due to restrictions in place at the time.

Commenting on this latest episode, the councillor said: “It is hugely disappointing that plastic milk cartons have, again, been dumped in the sea along our beautiful Coast Road.”

“The damage plastic causes to marine wildlife is well known, with many fish and birds being killed every year.

“What sort of person deliberately does this?

“The magnificent Causeway Coastal Route is also one of our main tourism attractions, sustaining many jobs in leisure and hospitality.

“It is incredibly selfish to jeopardise that scenic beauty.”

Cllr Clarke said the ongoing good work of the Larne Eco Rangers makes this matter even more disappointing.

He continued: “Dozens of volunteers are giving up thousands of hours lifting many tonnes of litter to leave the Larne area the cleanest in the country - and then someone does this!

“I have asked the Environmental Crime Agency that this be treated as a priority.

“A farmer who inadvertently pollutes while managing a busy farm faces rigorous investigation: someone who carries on like this, deliberately trashing the place over a sustained period of time, deserves the firmest sanctions possible.

“We must make it clear that this is not tolerable behaviour.”

Farmview Dairies have offered a £500 reward for information leading to the conviction of the culprit.

“I will gladly match this,” Cllr Clarke added, “so, a £1,000 reward for anyone who can help.”

Last year, it was revealed Mid and East Antrim Borough Council would be cracking down on litter louts and dog fouling in the area.