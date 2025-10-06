£10m YFC impact revealed for National Young Farmers’ Week 2025

Young Farmers’ Clubs generate £4.51 in social good for every £1 NFYFC invests – adding up to over £10 million in value for people and communities, reveals the National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs (NFYFC) at the start of National Young Farmers’ Week 2025 (6-10 October).

The total Social Value NFYFC generates is £10,024,953. This figure was created through targeted programmes, community engagement and social investment of NFYFC expenditure in 2024 (£1,188,741) combined with the volunteering contribution from members’ activities – valued at £958,464. A full breakdown is available in notes to editors.

The Social Return on Investment (SROI) figure was calculated by Rose Regeneration’s Social Value Engine using data from NFYFC’s 2024 Membership Experience survey, which was supported by Lantra and the NFU Mutual Charitable Trust. The Social Value Engine, an accredited tool by Social Value International, enables Rose Regeneration to identify a monetary value to represent the social impact of YFCs.

These results also align with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of ‘Good Health and Wellbeing’ where NFYFC’s impact was valued at £6,620,918.26 and ‘Decent Work and Economic Growth’, which was valued at £3,065,027.14.

The SROI figure is being shared to mark the start of NFYFC’s journey towards its centenary in 2032 which aims to demonstrate how YFCs Make a Difference through its new YFC Boot Print campaign.

YFCs will be tasked with recording their acts of kindness over the next seven years in key areas such as caring for rural communities, the countryside and the environment, improving mental wellbeing, championing farm safety and growing inclusion and respect.

To kick start the campaign, YFCs have been encouraged to create scarecrow scenes in their communities for National Young Farmers’ Week to promote the positive work of YFC. TV presenter, and former NFYFC president, Matt Baker will be judging entries.

Matt said: “National Young Farmers week is a fantastic opportunity to promote how Young Farmers’ Clubs make a difference in our rural communities.

“Building a scarecrow scene is a brilliant way to make an impact as like young farmers scarecrows are truly iconic characters of our countryside.”

Members are also being asked to write or record a letter to their future selves setting out personal goals for their journey in YFC that they can revisit in 2032.

NFYFC’s social impact supports the wider work of UK Youth, which shows that for every £1 government invests in youth work, the benefit to the taxpayer is between £3.20 and £6.40.2

NFYFC chair of council James Nixey said: “Our Social Return on Investment figure demonstrates the achievements of our YFCs across England and Wales and the impressive impact they have on rural young people’s lives.

“NFYFC depends on its volunteers to run the activities that our 23,000 members enjoy every week, and it is incredible to see the value of the impact they are making.

“It’s clear how YFC Makes a Difference to thousands of lives and this National Young Farmers’ Week we hope that even more young people will discover their local club and be part of such a positive organisation that delivers social good to so many.”

The YFC Membership Experience survey, which was used to help calculate NFYFC’s social value, was completed by members last October.

It included key statistics on career growth (77% of the YFC membership improved their career prospects), the future of rural industries (69% plan to work in farming or rural industries), personal development (89% increased confidence in public speaking), community connection (94% built new friendships) and mental wellbeing (94% say YFC activities boost health and emotional well-being).

To get involved in National Young Farmers’ Week, visit the NFYFC website: https://www.nfyfc.org.uk/national-young-farmers-week