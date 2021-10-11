£208,000 to be issued for Protein Crops Scheme payments
The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs has announced that payments totaling £208,655.70 will issue to all eligible applicants under the Protein Crops Scheme on the 18 October – the first day of payments for 2021.
Launched earlier this year, the pilot scheme will run for two years, with the aim of encouraging the production of combinable beans, peas and sweet lupins in Northern Ireland for the purpose of creating a domestically produced source of protein for animal feed, and provide agronomic benefits within arable rotations. This is expected to create environmental benefits by reducing the need to import animal feed and the associated carbon footprint. The scheme represents an important investment in promoting sustainable, diversified agriculture in Northern Ireland.
Under the scheme farmers will receive £330 per hectare in addition to their Basic Payment.
Farmers wishing to apply for the Protein Crop Scheme next year should do so via the annual Single Application in 2022.