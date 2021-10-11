£208,000 to be issued for Protein Crops Scheme payments

Launched earlier this year, the pilot scheme will run for two years, with the aim of encouraging the production of combinable beans, peas and sweet lupins in Northern Ireland for the purpose of creating a domestically produced source of protein for animal feed, and provide agronomic benefits within arable rotations. This is expected to create environmental benefits by reducing the need to import animal feed and the associated carbon footprint. The scheme represents an important investment in promoting sustainable, diversified agriculture in Northern Ireland.