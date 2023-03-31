£236,554 Confiscation Order for illegal waste site

The Confiscation Order granted equates to the criminal benefit generated by Mr Spratt from the illegal disposal of controlled waste at a site on the Ballybeen Road, Comber.

In 2015, officers from the Northern Ireland Environment Agency commenced an investigation in relation to a site controlled and operated by Mr Spratt, which did not have a waste management license nor did it have planning approval. At the site NIEA officers observed two areas of in-fill consisting of; plastic, textiles along with construction and demolition controlled waste. These types of waste should be treated in a materials recycling facility or disposed of at an appropriately authorised landfill.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paul Donnelly, Chief Executive of the NIEA, said: “This was a significant pollution incident involving the illegal disposal and keeping of controlled waste without licenses or planning approval. Environmental offenders can inflict significant and long term damage on our environment, deprive communities of valuable natural resources and place considerable burden on the public purse through remediation and clean up.”

A confiscation order totalling £236,554 was granted by the Crown Court sitting at Belfast on 30 March.

The act of infilling the waste at this unauthorised area ultimately undercuts the legitimate waste industry, evades landfill tax and leads to environmental degradation.

Mr Spratt pleaded guilty on 13 May 2019 to the charges of disposing and keeping of controlled waste in a manner likely to cause pollution contrary to the Waste and Contaminated Land (Northern Ireland) Order 1997.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Spratt was given three months to pay the confiscation order, with a default term set at three years’ imprisonment in the event of non-payment.