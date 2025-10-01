£250,000 awarded to fund sustainable solutions to tackle nutrient challenges in Northern Ireland’s poultry egg layer sector

News

THE Department of Agriculture has moved another step forward in its quarter of a million pounds bid to find practical uses for poultry layer manure.

The initiative, unveiled in June this year, has now progressed with the appointment of five companies which are to explore the possibilities of finding economical and environmentally-friendly solutions to dealing with poultry manure.

The five companies have each been awarded up to £50,000 to develop this work, which must be completed between now and March next year.

The scheme aims to support the development of innovative, scalable solutions to manage nutrients from poultry layer manure, particularly phosphorus, and reduce environmental impacts across Northern Ireland, whilst also unlocking new economic opportunities.

The five companies and their respective schemes are:

- The Centre for Competitiveness (NI) Ltd with its RECLAIM – Recovery and Enhancement of Chicken Litter for Agricultural and Industrial Materials – scheme;

- Dindy Ltd with In Vessel Aerobic Digestion (IVAD) of Layer Poultry Manure;

- Forged Innovation Ltd with NIPEX – Nutrient Immobilisation and Preservation for Export;

- Stream Bioenergy UK Ltd with Layer Manure as a Biogas Feedstock; and

- Valoriworld BV with Decentralized Pasteurization & Processing Units (DPPU) for Layer Manure Valorization with Export Platform.

Each of the proposals have been deemed to have shown the possibility of being technically and economically sustainable, with the potential to be scalable to meet the demands of the layer sector in Northern Ireland.

They now have to demonstrate the technical feasibility of their concept.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir said: “I warmly welcome the selection of five innovative companies to take forward Phase 1 of the Sustainable Utilisation of Layer Manure (SULM) SBRI.

“This marks an important step in tackling nutrient challenges within the poultry sector and complements our ongoing work under the Sustainable Utilisation of Livestock Slurry (SULS) programme and other SBRIs related to Lough Neagh.

“Together, these programmes demonstrate our commitment to supporting practical, scalable solutions that protect our environment, enhance water quality, and support our green economy in Northern Ireland.”

The funding is being provided by DAERA through a Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI) managed by The Strategic Investment Board (SIB) and The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE).

SBRI provides the public sector with innovative solutions to problems that will drive improvement and allows suppliers to develop products and services working collaboratively with the public sector, enabling them to develop new skills, expertise, and markets.

The SBRI funding will be used by the companies to create practical and economically viable models where layer manure can be processed with minimal nitrogen and methane losses, to produce feedstock which can be used to produce energy and/or the nutrients will be suitably processed to provide a replacement for artificial fertiliser for use in Northern Ireland or suitable for export.

Northern Ireland’s extensive poultry sector produces huge volumes of litter manure with limited opportunities available to spread it on fields and heaped stockpiles viewed as potentially harmful to the environment.

For further information about the Small Business Research Initiative visit https://matrixni.org/sbri/