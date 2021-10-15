£301,755,000 in Direct Payments will be issued on Monday

Breaking News

Payments will issue to 23,393 farmers (98 per cent of eligible applicants) on 18 October.

This includes 91 per cent of farm businesses selected for inspection in 2021.

Announcing the payments, Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots said: “I am delighted to confirm that 98 per cent of local farmers will be issued a total of £301million in Direct Payments on 18 October.

“As a result of exiting the EU, this is the second year the department has been able to issue payments in one go, which in turn has represented the largest amount ever issued by my department on the first day of payments.

“As I announced at the Balmoral Show, payments have been increased by 6.29 per cent this year to ensure that all funding ring-fenced for this purpose is used.”

Minister Poots continued: “I wish to express my thanks to staff within my department who have worked diligently to ensure that hard-pressed farming families receive these vital payments as soon as possible.

“These payments represent the bulk of farm businesses’ annual income.

“Maximising payments issued on day one improves the financial viability of these businesses and the wider rural economy.”

The small number of remaining applications will continue to be verified by DAERA, with payments being released daily from 18 October onwards.