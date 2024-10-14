£4.4m funding secured to deliver peacebuilding projects in Antrim and Newtownabbey

Chris Flynn, Wendy Kerr, Deputy Mayor Paul Dunlop, Mayor Neil Kelly, Alderman Linda Clarke and Ken Nelson.

ANTRIM and Newtownabbey Borough Council and the Antrim and Newtownabbey PEACEPLUS Partnership Board are celebrating the announcement of £4.4 million (€5.1m) funding secured to deliver peacebuilding projects through the PEACEPLUS Programme.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding will enable the delivery of an innovative range of programmes that form the co-designed PEACEPLUS Local Community Action Plan.

The plan is underpinned by the three PEACEPLUS themes of Local Community Regeneration and Transformation, Thriving and Peaceful Communities, and Building Respect for All Cultural Identities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Local Community Action Plan is the culmination of an extensive ‘co-design’ process, which included consultation and engagement workshops, thematic focus groups working with, and listening to, local communities in the development and design of the plan.

Over the next three years nine programmes engaging over 5,100 residents will be delivered, with everyone across the borough encouraged to get involved.

Key projects include:

- The development of additional community, heritage, recreational and shared spaces, including a skate park in Antrim town.

- Celebrating cultures and diversity, with initiatives examining culture, heritage, and community connections for minority communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- A community empowerment project that will build the capacity of local communities across the borough, strengthening community participation to help shape the future of their local area.

- A community education and learning programme to support people to develop their personal skills and increase employability and workplace skills.

Mayor Neil Kelly welcomed the announcement of PEACEPLUS funding: “I am delighted council’s Local Community Action Plan has received approval, and I am confident that our local community will benefit immensely from this funding.

“I look forward to the roll out of programmes across the borough, not only building further upon the achievements of previous Peace programmes but also creating legacy and real peace and prosperity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chairperson of the Antrim and Newtownabbey PEACEPLUS Partnership and Deputy Mayor Councillor Paul Dunlop, BEM, thanked all those who participated in the co-design process which resulted in the production of the, now approved, Local Community Action Plan.

“We have created a strong ‘Our Borough’ brand which runs across all three themes. Of the nine programmes, eight are interlinked. Our consultation presented fundamental principles of heritage, activity, sharing, inclusivity and the future, all of which feature strongly across the programmes.”

SEUPB Chief Executive Gina McIntyre said: “We are delighted to announce this latest round of PEACEPLUS funding to seven local authorities through our 'Co-designed Local Community Action Plans' initiative.

“This milestone underscores our commitment to grassroots engagement, ensuring that the projects we support genuinely reflect local needs and aspirations. From Antrim and Newtownabbey to Sligo, each plan demonstrates innovative thinking and a collaborative spirit in addressing unique local challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This community-led approach is the cornerstone of PEACEPLUS. By empowering local authorities and residents to co-design their action plans, we are fostering a sense of ownership and ensuring that the €1.14bn programme delivers meaningful, lasting change.

“We eagerly anticipate the fruition of these plans, which will create new opportunities for cross-community engagement, economic development and shared understanding across Northern Ireland and the border counties.”

For more information about the overall PEACEPLUS programme, visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/peaceplus