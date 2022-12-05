£57,000 raised for local charities at Markethill Christmas show and sale

The event included the annual charity auction, which this year was on behalf of the Southern Area Hospice Newry and Pretty n Pink NI Breast Cancer Charity.

The show and sale was sponsored by Primestock Meats, Lurgan. The prime cattle were judged by John Killen, Crossgar.

Advertisement

The show champion, a heifer, from Joe McCarragher Armagh, weighed 836kg and sold at £4400 to Hewitt Meats (on behalf of Creighton's Supermarket, Markethill)

The reserve champion, a bullock, from Darren Mullen, Keady, weighed 820kg and sold at £3300 to Hewitt Meats, Loughgall

The Butchers Choice, a heifer, from Martin Rowland, Cullyhanna, weighed 740kg and sold at £2300 to C Donnelly

In the lamb section, judged by Dean Irwin, Richhill 1st and 2nd place went to lambs from T Ferguson, Tandragee and sold at £120 and £117 respectfully

Advertisement

The annual charity auction which followed, was a resounding success, raising a total of £57,000 to be shared by the two chosen charities

Highlight of the auction, was a 1962 Massey Ferguson 35 tractor which sold for £13,500

Advertisement

The mart management would like to thank everyone who supported this years event by donating and buying auction items, selling and buying livestock, our staff who donated their wages from the night and especially Primestock Meats for sponsoring the show, also the judges, John Killen and Dean Irwin.

Show results

Advertisement

Supreme champion (winner of the Robinson Cup, presented by Greer Robinson)

lot 1326 Joe McCarragher 836k £4400 bought by Hewitt Meats for Creightons Supermarket

Advertisement

Reserve champion

lot 1359 Darren Mullen 822k £3300 bought by Hewitt Meats

Advertisement

Butchers Choice (winner of the Markethill Livestock Sales Cup)

lot 1362 Martin Rowland 746k £2300 bought by C Donnelly

Advertisement

Heifers

1st lot 1326 J McCarragher

Advertisement

2nd lot 1322 C and M Tumilty 804k £2300 to J Alexander

3rd lot 1321 C and M Tumilty 660k £1950 to Ballybrick Livestock

Advertisement

Steers

1st lot 1359 D Mullen

Advertisement

2nd lot 1327 J Murray 818k £2300 to MD Livestock

3rd lot 1358 D Mullen 754k £2700 to PJ McGorrian

Advertisement

Fat cows

1st lot 1387 K Lappin 898k £2300 to S Erskine

Advertisement

2nd lot 1390 J Renaghan 832k £1700 to MD Livestock

Lambs

Advertisement

1st lot 24 T Ferguson 27.7k £120 to F McKee

2nd lot 27 T Ferguson 23.7k £114 to A Ward

Advertisement