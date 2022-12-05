£57,000 raised for local charities at Markethill Christmas show and sale
Markethill Livestock Sales held its annual Christmas show and sale and prime cattle and lambs on Thursday 17th November
The event included the annual charity auction, which this year was on behalf of the Southern Area Hospice Newry and Pretty n Pink NI Breast Cancer Charity.
The show and sale was sponsored by Primestock Meats, Lurgan. The prime cattle were judged by John Killen, Crossgar.
The show champion, a heifer, from Joe McCarragher Armagh, weighed 836kg and sold at £4400 to Hewitt Meats (on behalf of Creighton's Supermarket, Markethill)
The reserve champion, a bullock, from Darren Mullen, Keady, weighed 820kg and sold at £3300 to Hewitt Meats, Loughgall
The Butchers Choice, a heifer, from Martin Rowland, Cullyhanna, weighed 740kg and sold at £2300 to C Donnelly
In the lamb section, judged by Dean Irwin, Richhill 1st and 2nd place went to lambs from T Ferguson, Tandragee and sold at £120 and £117 respectfully
The annual charity auction which followed, was a resounding success, raising a total of £57,000 to be shared by the two chosen charities
Highlight of the auction, was a 1962 Massey Ferguson 35 tractor which sold for £13,500
The mart management would like to thank everyone who supported this years event by donating and buying auction items, selling and buying livestock, our staff who donated their wages from the night and especially Primestock Meats for sponsoring the show, also the judges, John Killen and Dean Irwin.
Show results
Supreme champion (winner of the Robinson Cup, presented by Greer Robinson)
lot 1326 Joe McCarragher 836k £4400 bought by Hewitt Meats for Creightons Supermarket
Reserve champion
lot 1359 Darren Mullen 822k £3300 bought by Hewitt Meats
Butchers Choice (winner of the Markethill Livestock Sales Cup)
lot 1362 Martin Rowland 746k £2300 bought by C Donnelly
Heifers
1st lot 1326 J McCarragher
2nd lot 1322 C and M Tumilty 804k £2300 to J Alexander
3rd lot 1321 C and M Tumilty 660k £1950 to Ballybrick Livestock
Steers
1st lot 1359 D Mullen
2nd lot 1327 J Murray 818k £2300 to MD Livestock
3rd lot 1358 D Mullen 754k £2700 to PJ McGorrian
Fat cows
1st lot 1387 K Lappin 898k £2300 to S Erskine
2nd lot 1390 J Renaghan 832k £1700 to MD Livestock
Lambs
1st lot 24 T Ferguson 27.7k £120 to F McKee
2nd lot 27 T Ferguson 23.7k £114 to A Ward
3rd lot 33 N McNiece 25k £120 to A Ward