£630,000 refurbishment at Derrymore Estate, Co Armagh

Pictured at Derrymore House in Bessbook Co.Armagh to view new facilities for the public, including a state-of-the-art play park are; (from left-right) Cllr Karen McKevitt, NMDDC Chair of Active and Healthy Communities, Cllr Al McDonnell; Mayo County Council and Carnacon Community Association, DAERA Minister Edwin Poots MLA, Cllr Roisin Mulgrew, Chair of Mourne, Gullion and Lecale Rural Development Partnership Ltd, Michael Lynch; Friends of Derrymore House, Antoinette McKeown, CEO Sport NI and Rosemary Richardson; National Trust. Derrymore Estate received £630,000 in funding through DAERA's Rural Development Programme in partnership with Moorehall Estate in Co.Mayo and Sport NI.

The project was funded under DAERA’s the Rural Development Programme’s Co-Operation Scheme in partnership with Moorehall Estate in County Mayo.

The partnership project was initiated by Mourne, Gullion and Lecale Rural Development Partnership and the two sites are linked by historical contexts and topography, which are similar in both estates.

The Derrymore project was carried out at the historic Derrymore Estate, which consists of 110 acres including 43 acres of park land donated by John Richardson to the National Trust in 1952, before being opened up to the public in 1957. DAERA’s grant funding contributed to the cost of capital works including installation of toilet facilities, car park extension, formalised play area and access works. Further funding of £174,772 was provided by Newry, Mourne and Down District Council together with a contribution of £79,153 from Sport NI. The Moorehall Estate element of the project involved the development of walking trails, restoration of the avenue that runs through the site, provision of a play area, and the creation of a number of picnic and viewing areas at strategic locations across the site.

Welcoming the completion of the project, Minister Poots commented: “The improvements which have been undertaken at Derrymore are a game changer for locals and visitors alike. Accessing outdoor facilities benefits our health and wellbeing and many people will enjoy the benefits of this scheme by visiting, walking and running through the grounds every day.”