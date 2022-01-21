£800,000 scheme to promote innovation and science base through PhD research is open

The 2022 DAERA Postgraduate Studentship competition funds local graduates to carry out specific research for the department while working towards a PhD qualification.

DAERA Minister, Edwin Poots, commented: “I am delighted to open the latest DAERA Postgraduate programme, which has been in operation for 50 years and seen over 500 PhD graduates making a significant contribution to research, education, policy development and innovation.

“Many of our DAERA-funded PhD graduates have gone on to become leaders in academia, industry and government, within NI but also world-wide. These research studentships contribute directly to our goals and key priorities for sustainable growth and innovation, while at the same time providing high level skills for local graduates.

First year PhD student Mags Smith and Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots chat about her research funded under the DAERA research studentship programme.

“We are now offering 12 new three-year studentships, which will start on 1 October 2022,” Mr Poots added.

Applicants must select one of DAERA’s research needs for 2022 and submit a research proposal which is aligned to this before midnight on 29 March 2022.

Mags Smith, a first year DAERA-funded PhD student undertaking research into innovation within the dairy industry at Ulster University, said: “Before I started my PhD in October I had a strong understanding of the challenges facing the agri-food industry in NI, and the research I am undertaking is reinforcing my recognition of the importance and need to innovate within this ever-changing environment.”

High quality scientific research is essential for DAERA to address issues and make sound evidence based decisions in a period of rapidly evolving challenges.

Details of the 2022 research needs, application form and terms and conditions for the awards are available at www.nidirect.gov.uk/daera-studentships