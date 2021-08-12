£8m asking price for farm totalling 2,000 acres

The Auchenlongford Forestry Portfolio is located within East Ayrshire, an area well known for both forestry and farming, but easily accessible from both Glasgow and Edinburgh. This sale is made up of a number of individual forestry plantations and a farm brought together into a single ownership, located either side of the River Ayr.

Asking price is £30,000 - £8,250,000.

The land holding extends to over 2,000 acres in total, of which 1,463 are forestry and 569 are farmland. Although the portfolio is available as a whole, it has also been split into the following lots:

Lot 1: A compact livestock unit of around 569 acres and a traditional four bedroom farmhouse along with a range of both modern and traditional farm buildings.

Lot 2: Comprises 836 acres of commercial forestry within Auchenlongford Forest (including Merkland Woods) situated both north and south of the B743 down the Merkland Burn to the River Ayr.

Lot 3: Woodside Cottage, a modern detached three bedroom bungalow set in a plot of 9.6 acres.

Lot 4: 254 acres of forestry at Upper Heilar of which around 80% is coniferous. As well as timber production there may also be opportunities here for peatland restoration.

Lot 5: 1.9 mile stretch of the River Ayr extending to around 13 acres including salmon and fishing rights on the North Bank.