£9,000 high recorded at CCM Craven Champions highlight at Skipton Auction Mart

It fell to the second prize halter-led Limousin-sired heifer from South Yorkshire father and son, Stephen and Ashley Mills, of Wyming Brook, Redmires, Sheffield, who were exhibiting for the first time at the annual showcase.

Their 12-month-old blue roan heifer is an AI daughter of the first-time used Uptonley Livingthedream, a very easy calving Limousin bull consistently producing top quality pedigree calves and also breeding tremendous commercial show calves. The sire, himself by the Ronick Hawk son, Uptonley Invincibull, was bred in Devon by Honiton’s Linda Pidsley.

Out of a home-bred pedigree British Blue, the leading price performer attracted bidding from several suitors in the packed sale ring before falling to Ellie Hargreaves, of Hargreaves Farms, Walton-le-Dale, Preston – she and her father Alastair have regularly sold high-priced prime cattle at the North Yorkshire venue.

Ellie, 28, plans to show the heifer this season, including a tilt at the Great Yorkshire and Royal Lancashire Shows. It will then continue its journey this back end, going to the bull with first generation farmer Jon Black, of Black Farm, Wakefield – they first met at Beef Expo last year and have since forged a friendship.

Stephen and Ashley Mills, who run a 30-strong suckler herd of pedigree Blues and commercial Limousin, crossing between the two, were also represented by a one-year-old Blue-sired heifer, which, like the price leader, also finished runner-up in its halter-led show class. The AI daughter of the well-known Belgian sire, Toscan, made £3000 when heading to Cumbria with M Allen, who trades as Knock Hall Farm, Appleby.

As in past years, the Hodder Valley Walkers and the Upper Nidderdale Ewbanks again produced the leading performers in the show arena, with the Walkers - Geoff and Margaret Walker and sons, John and Rob, of Brennand Farm, Dunsop Bridge – claiming top honours, and their eleventh Craven Champions crown this century, with their first prize Blue-sired heifer, female and overall supreme champion, which again received the Jack Walker Trophy, first presented by Geoff in 2014 in memory of his late father.

Their 12-month-old all-black victor was the only entry among seven, all prizewinners, by their renowned stock bull Cromwell Fendt, a sire which has had such a major influence on past Craven Champions frontrunners.

Out of a home-bred Limousin-x cow, it had created much interest prior to sale and was another animal that had buyers scrambling to bid, before show judge Liam Rodney, of the Rodney Bros cattle-farming family in Healey, Masham, claimed his chosen supreme for second top of £5200, one of three purchases.

The Walkers, whose Blue/Limousin herd currently stands at some 40 head, also picked up the reserve male championship with their first prize halter-led Blue-sired bullock, by the Welsh sire, Maes Owain, whose first crop of youngsters included the 2023 Craven Champions supreme champion. It sold for £2050.

Further red rosettes fell to the same home in the two un-haltered classes – a Blue-x heifer again by Maes Owain, away at £2600 to Jack Shepherd, Pateley Bridge, and a Limousin-x bullock by a Cumbrian-bred David Hill bull, making £1820 and to going Anthony Kitson, of Crathorne. In addition, a third prize un-haltered heifer completed an excellent day for the Walkers when selling for £2500.

Defending champions the ­ Ewbanks - husband and wife, Mark and Fee, of Intake Farm, Middlesmoor, who were first crowned Craven Champions supreme champions in 2020 – had to settle for the male champion and overall reserve this year with their first prize halter-led Limousin-sired all-black bullock known as Rolo, among the first lot of calves by Marchington, a bull acquired from Clitheroe’s Ian Townson, himself a former Craven Champions title winner back in 2013. Out of a cross-bred cow, the nine-month-old headed the steer prices when selling for £2100, again to the judge.

The Ewbanks, who run a 30-strong herd comprising Limousin-cross and a few pedigree Blues, also stood runners-up in the un-haltered bullock class with a Limousin-cross called Jock by the same sire, knocked down at £1700.

From Mytholmroyd in Calderdale, Stephen Horsfield picked up two rosettes, doing best at £2500 with his third prize Limousin-sired heifer, again falling to the adjudicator, also finishing runner-up in an un-haltered class with a heifer making £2150, which became a second purchase by Anthony Kitson, who heads up Kitson and Sons Butchers and is a regular buyer of quality prime cattle at Skipton for his north-east shops, principally Five House Farm Shop and Kitchen, Crathorne. However, he plans to show both acquisitions at regional shows this summer, before embarking on the national Christmas show circuit with high hopes this autumn/winter.

Among a quality show of 34 animals, the remaining ticket winners were a third prize un-haltered bullock from S Wheelwright, of Linley, Huddersfield, making £1720, and the second prize Limousin-sired bullock from Rebecca Udall, Shelf, Halifax, a £1600 sale.

