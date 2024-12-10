PSNI arrest man aged in his 30s in Crossgar after aggravated burglary

A man in his 30s has been arrested following an aggravated burglary in Crossgar yesterday evening, Monday 9th December.

Detective Sergeant James Johnston said: “Shortly after 7pm we received a report that two men had entered a property in the Killyleagh Street area of the town while the residents were asleep.

“One man armed with a Hurley bat grabbed one of the residents by the throat before striking the other with the weapon causing injuries to their head.

“They were taken to hospital for treatment.

PSNI logo

“A short time later officers attended an address in Crossgar and arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of aggravated burglary with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

“He remains in police custody at this time.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have any information or footage that could assist with our investigation to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1452 09/12/24.”

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.