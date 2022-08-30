PSNI issues warning to tractor drivers using mobile phones behind the wheel

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The PSNI has shared the same message on its social media profiles throughout Northern Ireland: “It’s simple. You should not be using a mobile phone while driving.”

Motorists caught using a mobile phone whilst driving risk prosecution, or worse.

“This applies to all motor vehicles, including tractors,” they continued.

“We’ve recently received reports of tractor drivers using mobile phones at the wheel.

“Please remember, we all have a role to play in keeping our roads safe for all.”

The information below is outlined on www.nidirect.gov.uk

Using a phone while driving - the lawIt is illegal to drive a vehicle or ride a motorbike while using a hand-held mobile phone or a similar device like a BlackBerry. It’s also illegal to use a hand-held phone when supervising a learner driver or rider.

Hands-free phones can also be a distraction and you’ll risk prosecution for not having proper control of your vehicle when using one.

How you could be breaking the law

If, while driving, you pick up or use any type of phone that must be held you will be breaking the law.

This means you should not use your mobile phone:

* when you are stopped at traffic lights

* when you are queuing in traffic

* to make or receive calls

* to send or receive picture and text messages

* to access the internet

Using other devices for sending or receiving data whilst driving is also an offence. That includes BlackBerries and Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs) if they have a mobile phone built in.

If you are an employer, you can be prosecuted if you ask employees to make or receive calls while driving.

Calling someone when they’re driving

Callers play an important role. If you ring someone on their mobile phone who turns out to be driving when they answer, say you’ll call them later and hang up.

Using a hand-held phone in your vehicle

You can only use your mobile phone in a vehicle:

* to call 999 or 112 in response to a genuine emergency where it is unsafe or impracticable to stop

* if you are safely parked

* if you are a passenger

Penalties for using your phone while driving

In Northern Ireland if you’re caught using a hand-held mobile phone or similar device while driving or riding, you’ll get an automatic fixed penalty notice - six penalty points and a fine of £200.

If your case goes to court, you may face disqualification on top of a maximum fine of £1,000. Drivers of buses and goods vehicles face a maximum fine of £2,500.