The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has launched a new initiative urging road users to play their part in keeping safe by familiarising themselves with the Fatal Five.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Fatal Five are the main reasons why people are dying on our roads. For each of these, there are five simple rules which road users should follow in order to ensure they stay safe, these are - don’t drink or take drugs and drive; slow down; don’t be careless; always wear your seat belt and never use your mobile phone whilst driving.

Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson, Operational Support Department said: “Reducing deaths and serious injury on our roads is a priority for us and we hope that our new initiative which highlights that people who sadly die on our roads are more than just a statistic, will offer people the guidance and information they need to ensure they always reach their destination safely.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Recognising the Fatal Five and the devastating consequences which careless driving can have on those affected by roads deaths and injuries will hopefully enable us to reduce casualties in Northern Ireland.

Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Operational Support Department launches the Fatal Five initiative. Picture: PSNI

“So far, there have been 56 road deaths in Northern Ireland to date, which is 11 more than the same time period last year. This number is simply horrific and I appeal to all road users to learn about the steps they can take to keep themselves and others safe on our roads.

“As well as deaths, many people have suffered serious and life-changing injuries, demonstrating that as a society, road safety is still something that needs to be taken seriously.

“We want to ensure that everyone has the knowledge and information they need to stay safe on our roads and realise that driving whilst under the influence of drink and drugs, not wearing a seatbelt, using a phone, careless driving, and speeding are all serious crimes,” added Chief Superintendent Donaldson.