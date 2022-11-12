News you can trust since 1963
PSNI liaising with Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland and Environmental Health to investigate the circumstances surrounding sudden death of boy (2) in Ballymoney, County Antrim

The Police Service of Northern Ireland have confirmed they are liaising with the Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland, and Environmental Health from the Causeway Coast and Glens Council, to investigate the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a two-year-old boy in the Bravallen Road area of Ballymoney.

By Joanne Knox
5 minutes ago - 1 min read

The incident occurred yesterday afternoon (Friday 11 November) in the Bravallen Road area. A spokesperson for Northern Ireland Ambulance Service described the circumstances as a “farm incident”.

Local officers continue to support the family at this difficult time.

