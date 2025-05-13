PSNI looks forward to meeting visitors to the Balmoral Show

The Balmoral Show returns to the Eikon Exhibition Centre this week (Wednesday 14 - Saturday 17 May 2025).

A host of advice and support for rural and farming communities will be available in the Supporting Safer Communities marquee from a range of Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) representatives including Crime Prevention Officers, Public Protection, Rural and Wildlife Crime, Business Crime, Neighbourhood Policing and Roads Education as well as a number of other partner agencies.

You can hear a bit more about the work we do to prevent and detect crime, and tackle issues which affect our rural communities – and you may also get the chance to meet some of our Police Dogs and their handlers!

Lisburn and Castlereagh District Commander, Superintendent Kelly Moore said: “We are delighted to see the return of the much-loved Balmoral Show here in Lisburn. The show provides an excellent day out for everyone and I want those attending to enjoy a safe and memorable experience.

Photographed (from left) are Superintendent Kelly Moore (PSNI) and Rhonda Geary, Operations Director at Balmoral Show. (Photo: PSNI)

“Help us to help you by being patient and by driving and parking responsibly, with consideration given to other road users and pedestrians. Please allow extra time for your journey and follow the guidance of our officers and parking marshals on the ground, only parking in the designated locations provided.

“Patrons and vendors should also be aware that the use of drones on site is strictly prohibited by the organisers.

“I very much hope you enjoy your time at the show, and be sure to drop by the Safer Communities marquee to meet our PSNI representatives and partner agencies in attendance - we look forward to meeting you.” For more information on the visit: https://www.balmoralshow.co.uk/ and for rural crime advice visit: www.psni.police.uk/ruralcrime