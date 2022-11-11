The evening, organised by Gillian Briggs from YFC, enabled local police to engage with those in attendance, providing them with rural crime prevention advice, information on the farm watch and trailer marking schemes and literature and signage that could be taken away for further use.

Rural Crime Lead for the Police Service of Northern Ireland, Superintendent Johnston McDowell, along with Inspector Nigel Donnelly, Constable Corrina Fleming and Crime Prevention Officer Darren McKee, also provided club members with crime self-assessment forms and DNA marking kits, for marking own farming equipment.

Further discussions on the evening included, the university opportunities available for young people wishing to leave home, the laws around illegal drink and drug use and the impact this can have on future employment and travel to foreign countries.

Superintendent Johnston McDowell said: “Rural communities play an essential role in the local economy and educating the younger generation on a number of important issues when it comes to rural crime, is very much a priority for Police.

"Having the opportunity to meet with members of the Ballymiscaw Young Farmers’ Club enabled us to engage on the ground and discuss the range of crime types that we detect across rural areas and how those in attendance could assist police if they spot any sign of rural crime in the area they live.