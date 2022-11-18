South Armagh Neighbourhood Officers made the discovery on Wednesday 16 November on the Mullaghduff Road, just outside Cullyhanna.

Inspector Adam Corner from the neighbourhood team commented: “This is close to 5,000 litres of illegal waste and is a by-product from fuel laundering, it has been dumped in our community and was already leaking into a local river when police discovered it.

"This illegal activity is extremely harmful and potentially lethal to livestock and animals and pollutes agricultural land and our waterways.

South Armagh Neighbourhood Officers located five containers full of toxic waste on Mullaghduff Road, just outside Cullyhanna. Image: Facebook/Police Newry, Mourne & Down

"It is directly linked to fuel laundering and organised crime.

“We have spoken to our partners in the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs and we will investigate the matter together.

"We will also work closely with partners in County Monaghan to tackle this illegal and reckless crime.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 673 16-11-2022.

