Officers from Mahon Road PSNI Station were on patrol in Dungannon when they came across the telehandler being driven by, what they described as, “an unusually young looking driver”.

“When we stopped the vehicle, we discovered the driver was just 14 years old and had taken the machine without his parents' knowledge,” they said.

Police have spoken to the teenager's parents and he will now be reported for “a number of offences”.