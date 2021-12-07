Public advised to avoid wooded areas as Storm Barra arrives

In line with the current weather warnings issued by the Met Office for high winds today and tomorrow (Wednesday), members of the public are urged not to visit forests, country parks and nature reserves until the high winds subside.

There is an increased likelihood and risk associated with falling branches and debris.

DAERA will endeavour to reinstate public access at any sites affected by the high winds as soon as possible.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland and remains in place until tomorrow.

The deep area of low-pressure moving in from the Atlantic has been named as Storm Barra by Met Éireann, for the level of impacts expected for the Republic of Ireland.

As the system moves in from the west, the strongest winds and impacts are expected to affect the Republic of Ireland.

Indeed, Met Éireann has issued a red wind warning for county Cork, Kerry and Clare today, as Storm Barra is expected to bring severe and damaging wind gusts in excess of 130km/h.

An orange wind warning is also in place for many western counties and some eastern counties, with a yellow wind warning covering the rest of the country.

Dangerous conditions are also expected at sea with marine warnings in place along all Irish coasts, including a red marine warning for south western sea areas.

As the system begins to weaken, it will bring strong winds and rain, with the rain turning to snow across northern England and Scotland.

In response, the Met Office has issued a series of yellow national severe weather warnings for wind and snow.

These warnings will affect most of the UK.

Frank Saunders, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, explained: “Strong winds arriving across the west through Tuesday morning, will spread inland and reach eastern areas through the afternoon and early evening.

“Gusts of 45-50 mph are expected widely, with 60-70 mph in exposed coastal locations.

“The strongest winds will ease across inland areas into the overnight period.”