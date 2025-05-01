Public consultation launched on the Nutrients Action Programme to improve water quality

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir has announced the launch of a public consultation on the Nutrients Action Programme (NAP) for 2026 – 2029.

The NAP, first introduced in 2007, aims to improve water quality by reducing and preventing pollution caused by nutrients from agricultural sources.

The NAP has previously been reviewed and revised on three occasions. In this fourth review, DAERA is proposing to carry forward all the measures in the 2019 NAP Regulations and to add in some new additional measures which have been developed based on scientific research. These new proposals, which include some actions included within the Lough Neagh Action Plan, will help to meet the objective of reducing water pollution from agricultural sources and, subject to consultation and Executive approval, would start to take effect from 1 January 2026.

Following the launch of the consultation, Minister Muir said: “I welcome the launch of this consultation which will give all with an interest a chance to comment on proposals for the updated Nutrients Action Programme. It is widely recognised that the intensification of agricultural production has had negative impacts on our environment. Research shows that around 62% of the high nutrient (phosphorus) levels in our waterbodies come from agricultural sources.

Ensuring all farms in Northern Ireland are using Low Emission Slurry Spreading Equipment (LESSE) by 2030 will reduce environmental impacts and increase efficient use of nutrients in slurry. (Pic: Freelance)

“I also recognise that Agriculture is not the only sector impacting on water quality. Wastewater treatment is also a significant source of nutrient inputs which are a key cause of poor water quality. It is important that all sectors play their part in improving water quality.

“The problems in Lough Neagh and other waterways are challenges we must address urgently, we must take actions to improve our water quality and meet our legal obligations.”

The Minister continued: “This is why it is essential to review NAP and consider additional measures to reduce the overall phosphorus surplus in our agricultural system.

“The main additional measures include further restrictions on use of chemical phosphorus fertiliser and a farm phosphorus balance limit for more intensive farms.

“Ensuring all farms in Northern Ireland are using Low Emission Slurry Spreading Equipment (LESSE) by 2030 will reduce environmental impacts and increase efficient use of nutrients in slurry.

“A pilot focused approach for priority areas to help improve water quality and habitats that are badly affected by nutrient overload is also proposed.”

Encouraging participation in the consultation, the Minister stated: “I am firmly committed to working with farmers and the entire agriculture sector to get to a more sustainable position with nutrients and water quality. We want to hear as many views as possible on the proposed updated NAP for 2026 – 2029. I welcome constructive input from stakeholders as part of this process, including any evidence which supports alternative approaches and solutions.

“I would encourage anyone with an interest to submit their response.”

This consultation will remain open until 11.59pm on 26 June 2025. When the consultation closes, DAERA will consider all the responses and the

feedback received will help shape the changes made to the NAP Regulations, which will be subject to Executive approval.

The NAP consultation documents are available on the DAERA website or you can email [email protected]