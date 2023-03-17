This year alone, there have been 12 attacks on ATMs right across the country – six burglaries and six attempted burglaries.

Areas targeted include: Dungiven, Articlave, Cabragh, Portadown, Ballymena, Toome, Coleraine, Drumharvey, Kells, Poyntzpass, Derrylin and Tempo.

In December last year, thieves used a stolen digger during the theft of an ATM machine from the Fruitfield complex, outside the village of Richhill in County Armagh.

Detective Superintendent Neill said: “We are 100 per cent committed to putting a stop to this crime; a crime that strikes at the very heart of our rural communities.

"My ask is simple and two-fold. I’m asking members of the public to be vigilant; and I’m appealing to anyone with information, even if it seems insignificant, to contact us immediately.

“The 12 ATMs in question, and the recent attacks, have some elements in common. Almost all are within a rural or semi-rural location. Furthermore, most of the attacks have taken place in the early hours of the morning.

“While some of the attempts have been unsuccessful, all have resulted in some degree of criminal damage to the machine or surrounding property.”

Detective Superintendent Neill continued: “These targeted attacks don’t just have a severe financial impact, they rob the whole community of a service upon which they’re totally reliant.

“We have a dedicated team of detectives working across Northern Ireland specifically focusing on this crime, but we rely upon your help. Your support could make all the difference.

“If you see or hear anything that doesn’t seem quite right, for example, if you see vehicles or people loitering in areas close to ATMs, when shops are closed, call us on 101. Likewise, if you hear machinery late at night or in the early hours, please pick up the phone. If you think a crime is in progress please dial 999 immediately,” Detective Superintendent Neill added.