Public urged to be vigilant following 'suspicious activity' on County Londonderry farm
Police are urging the public to be vigilant following a report of suspicious activity on a farm near Castledawson.
The unwanted visit to the farm, in the Derrygarve Road area, occurred sometime during the hours of darkness on Thursday 9 March.
The PSNI are asking the public to secure their property and always report anything suspicious.
Police can be contact on 101. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/