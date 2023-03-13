News you can trust since 1963
Public urged to be vigilant following 'suspicious activity' on County Londonderry farm

Police are urging the public to be vigilant following a report of suspicious activity on a farm near Castledawson.

By Joanne Knox
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The unwanted visit to the farm, in the Derrygarve Road area, occurred sometime during the hours of darkness on Thursday 9 March.

The PSNI are asking the public to secure their property and always report anything suspicious.

Police can be contact on 101. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

