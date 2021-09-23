‘Pure Class’ winner in British Blue showring

British Blue judge Linda Morgan from Powys, Wales, chats to Balmoral cattle commentator Libby Clarke. Picture: Mullagh Photography

Their overall winner was the much-admired home-bred heifer Faughanvale Pure Class ET. Born in April 2020, she was sired by Gitan Du Pti’t Mayeur, and bred from the Romancier de Charlevaux daughter and 2008 Balmoral junior champion Faughanvale Cinderella.

Oliver McGuinness, and sons Anthony and Christopher, also secured the reserve championship title with Faughanvale Peggy ET, a Aughenlay Vagabond daughter, bred from the same dam as the show champion.

Welsh judge and British Blue Society president Linda Morgan described the Balmoral breed champion as a stylish heifer with superb ring presence. “This is the type of heifer I like, and I just couldn’t take my eyes off her. She is the complete package, with conformation and mobility to match,” said Ms Morgan who runs the 15-cow Ty Isuf pedigree herd in conjunction with a 40-cow commercial suckler enterprise.

“The reserve champion is another exceptionally good heifer. Bred from the same dam, they are similar in many ways, but the reserve isn’t just a stylish as her herd mate.”

The McGuinness family have been showing British Blue cattle at Balmoral since 2006, and previously claimed the championship in 2010 and 2019. Their herd comprises of six pedigree cows, and is managed in conjunction with Foyle View Dairy – a newly launched business making cheese from a herd of 250 milking goats.

There was an all-female line-up at Balmoral, with the award for the best cow going to the Dorman family, Dominic, Cathal, Michaela and Corchennia, from Dungannon. Bred by Daniel Rodgers, the four-year-old cow Ballykeel Matilda was shown with her four-month-old heifer calf Lowtown Rosie. Sired by Heros Du Peroy, and out of Ballykeel Florence, she was the senior heifer class winner at Balmoral Park in 2019.

First-time exhibitors Robert and Joshua Arrell from Artlone Livestock, Randalstown, won first prize in the senior heifer class with Solway View Oki Doki. Purchased privately from breeder Kevin Watret, she is one of three foundation females in the Artlone Herd.

British Blue Cattle Society president Linda Morgan from Wales judged the breed classes at the 152nd Balmoral Show. Picture: Mullagh Photography

Judge Linda Morgan thanked the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society for inviting her to judge. “This is my first time at Balmoral Show, and I am delighted to be here. I have previously judged the NI club’s herd competition, and the breed classes at Ballymoney Show.

Results from the judging ring:

Specials

Wilson Perpetual Challenge Cup for the champion: Oliver and Anthony McGuinness. Reserve: Oliver and Anthony McGuinness.

Reserve overall British Blue champion was Faughanvale Peggy bred by Oliver McGuinness and Family, Greysteel. Picture: Mullagh Photography

The Norden Laboratories Salver for the female champion: Oliver and Anthony McGuinness.

Thompson Perpetual Challenge Cup and Tankard for the best junior heifer: Oliver and Anthony McGuinness.

IAM Agricultural Machinery Cup for the best senior heifer: Artlone Livestock.

The Hunter Kane and Son Cup for the best senior cow: HD Dorman and Family.

First prize senior cow was Ballykeel Matilda, shown with heifer calf Lowtown Rosie, owned by the Dorman family from Dungannon. Cathal, Michaela and Corchennia Dorman received the Hunter Kane and Son Cup from judge Linda Morgan, Powys. Picture: Mullagh Photography

Balanced Feeds Ltd Shield for the best pair of animals: Oliver and Anthony McGuinness.

Ervine Perpetual Cup for the best pair of animals: Oliver and Anthony McGuinness.

Classes

Cow, born on or before 30/9/18 – 1, HD Dorman and Family, Dungannon, Ballykeel Matilda by Heros Du Peroy.

Heifer, born between 1/10/18 and 30/9/19 – 1, Artlone Livestock, Randalstown, Solway View Oki Doki by Empire D’Ochain; 2, Brian O’Hare, Loughbrickland, Sheehills Normani ET by Bringlee Carlos; 3, Brian O’Hare, Sheehills Noah ET by Bringlee Carlos.

Heifer, born on or after 1/10/19 – 1, Oliver and Anthony McGuinness,Greysteel, Faughanvale Pure Class by Gitan Du Pti’t Mayeur; 2, Oliver and Anthony McGuinness, Faughanvale Peggy by Aughenlay Vagabond; 3, Callaghan Family, Kilkeel, Quarrymount Newlife ET by Empire D’Ochain.

Balmoral British Blue exhibitor Chelsea Best from Banbridge, with her second prize senior heifer Sheehills Normani ET. Picture: Mullagh Photography

Pair, property of exhibitor – 1, Oliver and Anthony McGuinness, Faughanvale Pure Class and Faughanvale Peggy; 2, Brian O’Hare, Sheehills Normani ET and Sheehills Noah ET.

The Ervine Perpetual Cup for the best pair of British Blue animals at Balmoral Show was won by the McGuinness family's Faughanvale Pure Class and Faughanvale Peggy. Judge Linda Morgan, and sponsor Michael Crealy, Tesco, are pictured with Anthony and Christopher McGuinness. Picture: Mullagh Photography

Female and supreme overall British Blue champion at Balmoral Show was Faughanvale Pure Class bred by Oliver and Anthony McGuinness from Greysteel. Picture: Mullagh Photography

First-time British Blue exhibitors Robert and Joshua Arrell, Randalstown, chat to TUV leader Jim Allister MLA at Balmoral Show Picture: Mullagh Photography

Spectators around the showring during the British Blue judging at Balmoral Show. Picture: Mullagh Photography