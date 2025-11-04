QMS showcase at AgriScot 2025: Farming innovation and opportunities

The interactive live beef demonstration at AgriScot 2025, supported by Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), will take centre stage on Wednesday 19 November 2025.

Focusing on beef from the dairy herd, the session will explore efficiency, emissions, and market opportunities.

Hosted by Gavin Hill, senior beef specialist at SAC Consulting, and Arwel Owen, beef supply chain manager at Genus ABS, the demonstration offers practical advice for beef farmers and encourages discussion around best practice.

The cattle – British Blue steers and heifers from dairy herds at the forward store stage – will be handled by second-year students from Oatridge College, who have been preparing the stock in advance to build their confidence and experience. Attendees can take part through the Voting Pad app, sharing opinions, prompting discussion points, and enjoying some friendly competition.

Gavin and Arwel will cover the current market for beef from the dairy, including desired specifications, key traits for sire selection, and strategies to reduce feed costs using appropriate genetics. They will also highlight breeding lines designed to reduce emissions, providing practical insights for dairy farms looking to improve efficiency and sustainability.

The beef demonstration will take place in the main ring from 11.30am to 12pm, immediately followed by the AgriScot Scottish Farm of the Year presentations at 12pm.

The awards recognise the Scotch Beef Farm of the Year, sponsored by ABP and supported by QMS, and the Scottish Sheep Farm of the Year, sponsored by Rumenco and supported by QMS. Kate Rowell, chair of QMS, will help present the awards.

Visitors can also explore the QMS stand at stand 83, where the organisation will highlight initiatives supporting Scotland’s red meat sector. Activities include the Lamb for St Andrew’s Day campaign, the latest Monitor Farm publication on management accounting, information on new cattle and sheep standards with Brands Integrity, and a survey to understand challenges and opportunities in growing the beef sector as part of the Meating Our Potential programme.

Finally, attendees are reminded to join the Moredun Research Institute Seminar in seminar room 2 from 2.45pm to 3.45pm, showcasing the Scottish Antimicrobial Use Pilot.

Supported by QMS, SAOS, Farmvet Systems, and ScotEID, with funding from the Scottish government, the seminar will feature Robert Neill, NFUS vice president, Mike Denholm, Clyde Vets Ltd, Dr Nuno Silva, Moredun Institute, and Kate Rowell, chair of QMS.

Together, the demonstration, awards, stand, and seminar reflect QMS’s commitment to improving efficiency, sustainability, and responsible practices across Scotland’s livestock sector.