QMS showcases best of Scotch beef, lamb and pork at Taste of Scotland event
The prestigious showcase brought together 22 leading Scottish food and drink producers, providing an invaluable platform to promote Scotland’s world-renowned produce to an influential audience of global diplomats and UK parliamentarians.
QMS took the opportunity to highlight the exceptional quality and provenance of Scotch beef, Scotch lamb, and specially selected pork, emphasising their role in Scotland’s vibrant food and drink sector.
The event reinforced Scotland’s reputation for premium agricultural products and the country’s commitment to sustainable, high-welfare farming.
Gordon Newlands, brands development manager at QMS, said: “Scotland is home to some of the finest red meat products in the world, and events like ‘Taste of Scotland’ allow us to showcase the outstanding quality, flavour, and sustainability credentials of Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb, and Specially Selected Pork.
“Engaging with international buyers and key stakeholders helps us unlock new market opportunities, supporting Scottish farmers and the wider supply chain.”
As the global demand for premium, sustainably produced food continues to grow, QMS remains committed to promoting the excellence of Scottish red meat both at home and abroad.
Making Scotland the choice for premium red meat is at the heart of QMS’s vision, ensuring that our farmers and producers continue to thrive in a competitive global market, and we look forward to continuing engagement with buyers and decision makers in 2025.
