QMS strengthens red meat reputation drive with new role

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) has appointed Tracy Martin as its new reputation manager, a pivotal role to highlight the importance of our red meat supply chain in a greener, wealthier, and healthier Scotland.

Tracy will lead QMS’s proactive community engagement (outreach) programme across the length and breadth of Scotland and play a critical role in red meat reputational protection efforts as part of the Communications and External Affairs Team.

Tracy has worked in the Community Engagement team at QMS for the past year, bringing a strong educational and management background as a former primary school principal teacher and having supported stakeholder and project activity for the Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET).

Director of communications and external affairs, Holly McLennan, said: “After building our capacity and laying the foundations in 2024, we are taking a transformative approach to our community engagement and red meat reputation activity in 2025.

Tracy Martin, reputation manager at QMS

“A critical starting point for the new Reputation Manager role is to set out a creative plan to reach and inspire a broad range of communities and the people they learn from and are influenced by. We want new and existing groups we engage with to make positive connections between the Scotch and Specially Selected brands and our planet and health.”

The appointment comes at a time when QMS is further investing in its Make It Scotch Ambassador network.

This comprises of 43 individuals across the key regions of Scotland with red meat supply chain and/or educational backgrounds to deliver nutrition and farming sessions as well as cookery demonstrations.

Commenting on her appointment, Tracy Martin said: “I’m delighted to take up post as QMS’s reputation manager at such an exciting time. The Scottish red meat industry plays a crucial role in our economy, environment, and communities, and I look forward to working with our ambassadors and stakeholders to share that story.”

Tracy Martin and Bethany Ferguson

On Saturday 1 March, around half of these ambassadors gathered at Edinburgh New Town Cookery School for a cookery training event led by food stylist, chef, and content creator, Bethany Ferguson. The event featured a brand and outreach presentation by Tracy, a practical cookery demonstration on the new Scotch Beef Smash Burger Taco recipe popular with children and teens alike, and Q&A and discussions on key health and sustainability brand messages.

Tracy Martin added: “These passionate ambassadors come from a variety of backgrounds – from farming to teaching, hospitality to nursing – and they all play an essential role in highlighting quality assured Scotch red meat. Training sessions like this allow us to equip them with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to engage audiences in an informative and hands-on way.”

Lesley Mason, QMS Scotch Ambassador, Scottish Borders said: “The recent Scotch Ambassador training organised by QMS has been incredibly beneficial. I've gained confidence in delivering cooking demonstrations in schools, which will enhance my ability to educate and inspire students. The training provided a fantastic opportunity to consolidate my knowledge, ensuring I am well-equipped to deliver the Scotch red meet messages effectively.”

QMS will shortly be recruiting for a community engagement coordinator to support the team and building on our successful activity to date.

Make It Scotch Ambassadors

QMS’s community engagement team will continue to support several projects in 2025/26 such as the Global Burger Challenge, Meat Voucher Scheme and Rugby partnerships, as well as consider new opportunities to utilise is resources and compliment ongoing activity.

For more information follow @makeitscotcheducation on social media or message [email protected].