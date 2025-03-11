QMS to champion Scotch beef, Scotch lamb and specially selected pork at IFE 2025

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) is set to showcase the best of Scotch beef and Scotch lamb at this year’s International Food & Drink Event (IFE), taking place in London from 17 to 19 March 2025.

As the premier trade event for food and drink professionals, IFE provides the perfect platform for QMS to highlight the quality, sustainability, and provenance of Scotland’s red meat industry.

Throughout the event, attendees will have the chance to hear from QMS and see top culinary talent in action, with expert chefs demonstrating how to make the most of Scotland’s world-class produce:

12.30-13.00 – In Conversation with Sarah Millar, chief executive of QMS. This engaging discussion will explore why Scotland is the choice for premium red meat

Orry Shand

13.00-13.30 – Orry Shand, national chef of the year and member of the Scottish Culinary Team, will showcase the versatility and flavour of Scotch lamb in a live cooking demonstration.

15.00-15.30 – Michelin-starred chef Galton Blackiston (Morston Hall) will take to the stage to prepare an exquisite dish featuring Scotch beef.

QMS will also be sharing a stand with Scotland Food & Drink, providing a hub for visitors to engage with industry representatives and explore the exceptional quality of Scotch beef, Scotch lamb, and specially selected pork.

The stand (number 2670, located in International Pavilion 2) will feature a chilled display of premium meat products, offering buyers and foodservice professionals an opportunity to connect with suppliers and gain valuable insight into the Scottish red meat sector.

Galton Blackiston

Sarah Millar, chief executive of QMS, said: “IFE is a key event for the food and drink industry, and we are delighted to be showcasing Scotch beef, Scotch lamb and specially selected pork on this influential stage.

“With live demonstrations from some of the UK’s finest chefs and a stand that brings together industry expertise, this is a fantastic opportunity to reinforce the quality, heritage, and sustainability of our produce.”

IFE 2025 will bring together retailers, wholesalers, and foodservice professionals from across the industry, making it a crucial event for those looking to source premium products and stay ahead of market trends.

For more information, visit www.qmscotland.co.uk.