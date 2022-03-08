Quad safety on the farm

ONLY properly trained operators, over the age of 16 years, are permitted to ride a farm type Quad.

They are designed to be used by a single operator; they are NOT designed to carry any passengers.

As a minimum safety requirement, operators MUST always wear an approved helmet and consider the need for other protective clothing.

In many ways, they are an ideal farm vehicle but if used outside their safe operating limits they can very rapidly become an extremely dangerous machine.

Similar to other vehicles, misuse can lead to serious or even fatal injury. The main risks associated with Quad bikes include the likelihood of the driver being thrown off during a vehicle overturn or after loss of control.

Collisions with pedestrians, vehicles, trees, fences or other structures also present risks to anyone operating a Quad.

ROPS or crush protection devices are not recommended for use on Quad bikes.

Research has shown that ROPS may lead to an increased risk of injury in the event of an overturn.

Sadly, many children have been involved in serious or fatal accidents involving Quads. Children should NEVER have unsupervised access to a Quad, NEVER be allowed to drive, OR be carried as a passenger.

As part of routine maintenance, the brakes on the vehicle should be checked in accordance with the manufacturer’s recommendations.

General advice:

Quad bikes and use on public roads: What you need to know

Quad bikes should be properly maintained and kept in a safe condition

Additional care should be taken when working on slopes and rough terrain