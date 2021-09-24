Quad-X has something for every farmer

The front bucket

Find how you can make your quad do more around the yard, farm or garden at stand A3 Balmoral Show.

Quad-X manufacture over 100 attachments for ATVs including their acclaimed Power Shredder mowers, Wipeout weed wipers and their eye catching commercial spec dump trailer.

Get geared up for the autumn/winter season and livestock moving indoors with some quad equipment to help you with the daily feeding and mucking out chores.

Transporting bales is easy

Visit the Quad-X stand to see a fantastic range of tipping trailers including the plastic hopper models and the commercial spec 1 tonne dump trailers which are now a firm favourite with farmers, landscapers and horse owners.

The Quad-X front mount equipment will be on display including the front bucket and yard scraper so you can clear cubicles and muck out the horses with less elbow grease. For livestock being fed outdoors, the Quad-X stock feeders are easily towed behind an ATV to avoid the need for hauling heavy buckets and bags of feed around the farm.

The newly designed Bale Transporter allows you to move and transport silage bales with an ATV, getting the feeding done quickly and easily.

Quad-X will be exhibiting a range of weed control solutions including sprayers and booms, weed wipers and mowers. Quad-X offer a wide range of sprayers and booms that can be used on any ATV or utility vehicle, with capacities from 60L to 230L and boom spray widths up to 16ft. Quad-X can also provide connections for using their sprayers with tractors or 4x4s. The most popular Quad-X sprayer is the Pro Spray, equipped with a high capacity pump carrying a 3-year warranty, which is ideal for both spot spraying and boom spraying. It fits onto any ATV in seconds.

The innovative Wipeout 2 weed wiper is second generation technology boasting up to 97% chemical savings compared to boom spraying, with automatic weed detection and chemical application.

The Wipeout 2 can achieve 100% kill in one pass with no dangerous offspray. With our unpredictable weather patterns this machine cleverly allows you to apply herbicide even on the windiest of days, meaning you can target the weeds at the optimum period of growth for better results.

It’s hard to predict if we will have a harsh winter, but Quad-X can get you prepared for frosty conditions with their commercial spec True Grit salt spreader. Just the job for gritting icy lanes, yards and car parks and keeping the traffic moving, with options to tow behind a quad, UTV or 4x4.

With an ever expanding range of Quad-X machinery, there are many products to help you get more from your quad this season. A selection of these will be on display at the Quad-X stand A3, including: Pro Spreader fertiliser sower, sprayers and booms, dump trailer, ATV Wipeout 2, ATV Power Shredder Mower, True Grit salt spreader, plastic tipping trailers, bale transporter, front mount equipment, Stock Feeder.