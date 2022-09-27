Quality beef bred cows selling to £1415 at Markethill

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £150 to £170 and 750k at £1275 from an Armagh farmer followed by £169 for 690k at £1165 from a Jerrettspass producer.

Young Friesian cattle sold from £180 to £202 per 100 kilos for 870k at £1745.

Second quality Friesian cows from £130 to £140 and the poorest types from £90 to £110 per 100 kilos.

Advertisement

Cull cows

Newry farmer 660k £1415 £214.00; Keady farmer 682k £1405 £206.00; Dungannon farmer 676k £1375 £203.00; Keady farmer 738k £1495 £203.00; Cullyhanna farmer 740k £1485 £201.00; Cullyhanna farmer 710k £1395 £197.00; Armagh farmer 740k £1445 £195.00 and Poyntzpass farmer 774k £1505 £194.

Friesian cull cows

Armagh farmer 750k £1275 £170.00; Jerrettspass farmer 690k £1165 £169.00; Armagh farmer 744k £1245 £167.00; Dungannon farmer 678k £1125 £166.00; Portadown farmer 814k £1345 £165.00; Jerrettspass farmer 756k £1235 £163.00; Portadown farmer 794k £1295 £163.00 and Armagh farmer 746k £1215 £163.

Advertisement

Calves

100 calves returned a firm demand.

Bull calves to £445 for four week old Belgian Blue followed by £420 for a five week old whitehead. Main demand from £250 to £350.

Heifer calves to £400 for a six week old Belgian Blue followed by £320 for a four week old whitehead.

Advertisement

All good quality heifers sold from £180 to £265.

Bull calves

Belgian Blue £445; Hereford £420; Limousin £350; Belgian Blue £320; Belgian Blue £310; Belgian Blue £305; Hereford £300 and Belgian Blue £290.

Heifer calves

Advertisement