Good quality beef bred cows sold from £180 to £198 per 100 kilos for 790k at £1575 from a Belleeks farmer followed by £187 for 770k at £1445 from a Belleeks farmer.

Cow/heifers sold to £207 for 598k at £1235 from a Lurgan farmer.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold in a noticeably firmer trade from £145 to £155 for 630k at £985 from a Dungannon farmer followed by £152 for 710k at £1085 from a Banbridge producer.

Livestock Markets

A Dromara farmer received £150 for 730k at £1105.

Second quality Friesians from £120 to £140 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £100 to £115 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Lurgan farmer 598k £1235 £207.00; Dungannon farmer 588k £1195 £203.00; Belleeks farmer 796k £1575 £198.00; Belleeks farmer 772k £1445 £187.00; Warrenpoint farmer 548k £1025 £187.00; Armagh farmer 742k £1375 £185.00; Loughgall farmer 686k £1265 £185.00; Portadown farmer 606k £1115 £184.00; Tandragee farmer 616k £1125 £183.00 and Lurgan farmer 872k £1585 £182.

Friesian cull cows

Dungannon farmer 634k £985 £155.00; Banbridge farmer 714k £1085 £152.00; Dromara farmer 736k £1105 £150.00; Cullyhanna farmer 742k £1105 £149.00; Dungannon farmer 758k £1125 £148.00; Katesbridge farmer 802k £1185 £148.00; Killylea farmer 730k £1075 £147.00; Katesbridge farmer 776k £1135 £146.00 and Dungannon farmer 682k £995 £146.

Calves

130 calves sold in a very firm demand with good quality bull calves from £250 to £350 for a four week old Belgian Blue from a Nutts Corner farmer followed by £335 for four week old Aberdeen Angus from a Richhill producer.

Good quality heifer calves to £380 for a four week old Belgian Blue from a Nutts Corner farmer followed by £345 for a three week old Belgian Blue from a Richill producer.

Main trade for good quality heifer calves from £220 to £330 each.

Bull calves

Belgian Blue £350; Aberdeen Angus £335; Belgian Blue £330; Belgian Blue £325; Aberdeen Angus £320; Aberdeen Angus £315 and Charolais £310.

Heifer calves