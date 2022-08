Quality beef bred cows selling to £1815 at Markethill

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £150 to £168 for 730k at £1235 from a Aghalee farmer followed by £165 for 720k at £1195 from a Poyntzpass producer.

Second quality Friesian cows sold from £120 to £140 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £95 to £110 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Keady farmer 810k £1815 £224.00; Markethill farmer 780k £1685 £216.00; Castlewellan farmer 824k £1775 £215.00; Tynan farmer 692k £1475 £213.00; Armagh farmer 688k £1425 £207.00; Dungannon farmer 664k £1365 £206.00; Dungannon farmer 640k £1315 £206.00; Keady farmer 754k £1525 £202.00; Castlewellan farmer 730k £1475 £202.00 and Armagh farmer 790k £1595 £202.

Friesian cull cows

Aghalee farmer 736k £1235 £168.00; Poyntzpass farmer 724k £1195 £165.00; Dungannon farmer 624k £1015 £163.00; Armagh farmer 782k £1245 £159.00; Bessbrook farmer 668k £1035 £155.00; Tassagh farmer 630k £975 £155.00; Bessbrook farmer 666k £1025 £154.00; Rathfriland farmer 724k £1105 £153.00; Rathfriland farmer 676k £1025 £152.00 and Aghalee farmer 720k £1085 £151.

Calves

190 calves sold in a steady demand.

Good quality bulls under six weeks from £250 to £410 for a shorthorn followed by £340 and £335 for Charolais.

Good quality heifer calves sold from £220 to £355 for a Belgian Blue followed by £350 for a Limousin and £320 for Fleckvieh.

Bull calves

Shorthorn £410; Charolais £340; Charolais £335; Belgian Blue £335; Aberdeen Angus £305; Aberdeen Angus £300; Belgian Blue £300 and Belgian Blue £295.

Heifer calves