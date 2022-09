Quality beef bred cows selling to £1855 at Markethill

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £145 to £158 per 100 kilos for 810k at £1290 from a Keady farmer followed by £152 for 760k at £1165 from an Aghalee farmer.

Second quality Friesians from £120 to £130 and the poorest types from £95 to £115 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Armagh farmer 854k £1855 £217.00; Rathfriland farmer 750k £1575 £210.00; Stewartstown farmer 788k £1645 £209.00; Tassagh farmer 642k £1295 £202.00; Armagh farmer 724k £1425 £197.00; Newry farmer 894k £1725 £193.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 648k £1235 £197.00 and Newry farmer 672k £1280 £191.

Friesian cull cows

Keady farmer 814k £1290 £158.00; Aghalee farmer 768k £1165 £152.00; Armagh farmer 706k £1055 £149.00; Loughgilly farmer 600k £885 £148.00; Keady farmer 716k £1045 £146.00; Keady farmer 632k £915 £145.00; Armagh farmer 734k £1055 £144.00 and Keady farmer 680k £975 £143.

Calves

120 dropped calves sold in a very firm demand with good quality bull calves under six weeks selling to a top of £470 for three week old Simmental followed by £425 for three week old Limousin.

ain demand for good quality bulls from £240 to £360 paid for an Aberdeen Angus.

Good quality heifer calves sold to £365 for a Simmental followed by £280 for an Aberdeen Angus.

All good quality heifers from £180 to £275 each.

Bull calves

Simmental £470; Limousin £425; Simmental £420; Aberdeen Angus £360; Simmental £360; Simmental £350 and Aberdeen Angus £340.

Heifer calves