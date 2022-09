Quality beef heifers selling to £1725 at Markethill

Trade in all rings remained exceptionally strong especially for beef cattle and forward stores.

Heifers

300 heifers included several pens of the top quality forward and beef heifers with a special entry of 64 heifers from a Comber producer selling to an average of £256 per 100 kilos for 607k at £1555 and up to £283 for 610k at £1735 with a top price of £1905 for 720k £264.

Main demand for good quality beef heifers from £240 to £270 for 630k at £1725 from a Comber producer.

The same owner received £269 for 700k at £1885 and £264 for 698k at £1845.

Forward feeding heifers sold to £283 for 610k at £1735 from a Comber producer.

The same owner received £278 for 600k at £1665.

Main trade for good quality forward heifers from £240 to £270 per 100 kilos with a good number of quality heifers purchased for export.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold to £270 for 394k at £1065 from a Belfast producer. A Donacloney farmer received £264 for 370k at £975.

Main demand from £220 to £263 per 100 kilos.

Forward heifers

Comber farmer 614k £1735 £283.00; Comber farmer 600k £1665 £278.00; Comber farmer 584k £1615 £177.00; Comber farmer 578k £1575 £273.00; Comber farmer 638k £1725 £170.00; Comber farmer 620k £1675 £270.00; Comber farmer 550k £1485 £270.00; Comber farmer 590k £1575 £267.00 and Strabane farmer 512k £1365 £267.

Beef heifers

Comber farmer 700k £1885 £269.00; Comber farmer 570k £1505 £264.00; Comber farmer 722k £1905 £264.00; Comber farmer 680k £1785 £263.00; Comber farmer 674k £1745 £259.00; Comber farmer 668k £1715 £257.00 and Comber farmer 632k £1615 £256.

Middleweight heifers

Belfast farmer 394k £1065 £270.00; Donacloney farmer 370k £975 £264.00; Mayobridge farmer 442k £1145 £259.00; Banbridge farmer 412k £1065 £259.00; Donacloney farmer 374k £985 £263.00; Donacloney farmer 392k £1005 £256.00; Belfast farmer 430k £1095 £255.00; Benburb farmer 446k £1135 £255.00 and Kesh farmer 422k £1065 £252.

Bullocks

A large entry of 300 bullocks sold in an excellent demand with beef bullocks selling to £278 for 680k at £1905 from a Dromara farmer followed by £276 for 700k a £1935 from a Downpatrick farmer.

The same owner received £272 for 680k at £1865.

Main trade for good quality beef bullocks from £240 to £255 per 100 kilos.

A Downpatrick farmer sold 26 Charolais bullocks to average 704k at £1692 £240 per 100 kilos to a top of £278 for 680k at £1905 and a top price of £1935 for 700k £276. A Newry farmer sold 7 Charolais bullocks to average 737k at £1790 £243 to a top price of £1935 for 780k £248 and to £255 for 740k at £1895. A Co Tyrone farmer sold 10 continental bullocks to an average of 560k at £1395 £248 with a top of £267 for 530k.

Main demand for good quality feeding bullocks from £220 to £267 for 530k at £1415 from a Dungannon farmer.

The same owner received £261 for 568k at £1485.

Good quality middleweight bullocks sold from £240 to £292 for 460k at £1345 from a Benburb farmer.

The same owner received £282 for 490k at £1385 and for 470k at £1325.

The same seller sold 12 continental bullocks at an average 460k at £1215 each £260 per 100 kilos.

Friesian bullock sold from £185 to £202 for 630k at £1275 from a Middletown farmer followed by £194 for 504k at £975 from an Armagh producer.

Forward bullocks

Dungannon farmer 530k £1415 £267.00; Dungannon farmer 568k £1485 £261.00; Benburb farmer 534k £1355 £254.00; Ballywalter farmer 510k £1285 £252.00; Milford farmer 578k £1445 £250.00; Dungannon farmer 5t58k £1395 £250.00 and Downpatrick farmer 598k £1495 £250.

Beef bullocks

Dromara farmer 686k £1905 £278.00; Downpatrick farmer 702k £1935 £276.00; Downpatrick farmer 686k £1865 £272.00; Newry farmer 742k £1895 £255.00; Downpatrick farmer 750k £1915 £255.00; Newry farmer 744k £1895 £255.00; Downpatrick farmer 666k £1695 £255.00; Downpatrick farmer 660k £1655 £251.00; Keady farmer 710k £1775 £250.00 and Newry farmer 780k £1935 £248.

Middleweight bullocks

Benburb farmer 460k £1345 £292.00; Benburb farmer 470k £1325 £282.00; Benburb farmer 492k £1385 £282.00; Sixmilecross farmer 398k £1105 £278.00; Newry farmer 406k £1125 £277.00; Belfast farmer 388k £1065 £275.00; Benburb farmer 432k £1165 £270.00 and Ballywalter farmer 434k £1165 £268.

Friesian bullocks

Middletown farmer 632k £1275 £202.00; Armagh farmer 504k £975 £194.00; Whitecross farmer 716k £1365 £191.00; Killylea farmer 622k £1145 £184.00 and Middletown farmer 692k £155 £181.

Weanlings

300 weanlings sold in a steady demand.

Good quality light males to £347 for 326k at £1130 from a Lisburn farmer followed by £297 for 380k at £1130 from a Mullaghbawn producer. A Crossmaglen farmer received £291 for 344k at £1000.

All good quality light males from £240 to £280 per 100 kilos.

Stronger males sold to £1470 for 538k at £273 and up to £280 from a Belleeks farmer and up to £289 for 436k at £1260 from a Belleeks producer. A Mullaghbawn farmer received £288 for 414k at £1190.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £220 to £268 for 328k at £880 from a Rathfriland farmer.

The same owner received £254 for 380k at £970. A Kesh farmer received £252 for 358k at £900.

Strong male weanlings

Belleeks farmer 436k £1260 £289.00; Mullabawn farmer 414k £1190 £288.00; Belleeks farmer 538k £1470 £273.00; Belleeks farmer 454k £1220 £269.00; Belleeks farmer 488k £1270 £260.00; Keady farmer 410k £1060 £259.00; Portadown farmer 430k £1110 £258.00; Kesh farmer 420k £1050 £250.00 and Lisburn farmer 424k £1060 £250.

Light male weanlings

Lisburn farmer 326k £1130 £347.00; Mullaghbawn farmer 380k £1130 £297.00; Crossmaglen farmer 344k £1000 £291.00; Mullaghbawn farmer 398k £1120 £281.00; Lisburn farmer 300k £840 £280.00; Gilford farmer 312k £860 £276.00; Crossmaglen farmer 364k £990 £272.00; Castlewellan farmer 354k £960 £271.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 356k £955 £268.

Heifer weanlings