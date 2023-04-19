Quality bulls set for May Stirling Bull Sales

Scotland’s leading livestock auctioneers will host the two-day annual event from Sunday 30 April to Monday 1 May 2023 at Stirling Agricultural Centre.

The Stirling Bull Sales is supported year-round by Galbraith, Scotland’s leading independent property consultancy.

The popular Sunday judging will be held for the Charolais, Simmental, Limousin and Aberdeen-Angus breeds, while the pre-sale shows of the Salers and Beef Shorthorns will take place on the morning of Monday 1 May, followed by all sales.

This year’s May Stirling Bull Sales from United Auctions will stage no less than 266 pedigree bulls and females for show and sale.

Monday’s May Day will also see an event highlight, with the final part of the dispersal of the autumn calving Dunsyre Beef Shorthorn herd from Lanarkshire-based Carey Coombs, Weston, Dunsyre, Carnwath.

Founded in 1984 the herd has achieved championship success at the Stirling Bull Sales.

John Roberts, Group Sales Director for United Auctions, commented: “We’re looking forward to an excellent show of quality bulls with genetics that will appeal to pedigree and commercial breeders alike.”

Programme of events

Friday 28 April:

5pm – Yard opens.

Saturday 29 April:

1pm – Inspection of Charolais bulls; 2.30pm – Inspection of Simmental bulls.

Sunday 30 April:

8.30am – Inspection of Limousin bulls; 9.30am – Show of Charolais bulls; 10 am – Inspection of Aberdeen-Angus bulls; 11.15am – Show of Simmental bulls; 12.30pm – Show of Limousin bulls; 2pm – Inspection of Salers bulls, followed by Beef Shorthorn bulls; 2.30pm – Show of Aberdeen-Angus bulls.

Monday 1 May:

10.30am – Show of Salers bulls; 10.30am – Sale of Charolais bulls (51); 11am – Show of Beef Shorthorn bulls; 11.45am – Sale of Simmental bulls (37), Limousin bulls (60), Salers bulls (15), Aberdeen-Angus bulls (32) & Aberdeen-Angus heifers (2), Beef Shorthorn bulls (10) & Dunsyre dispersal (34 + 27 calves at foot).