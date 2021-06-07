Quality Dexter’s hit 2,000 guineas at NI Group Premier Sale

Billy Smith and Peter Eakin of Eakin Bros Motors congratulate Matthew Bloomer on topping the NI Dexter Group Premier Sale at 2,000 guineas with Cadian Billy.

Strong pre-sale interest in this lot made for intense bidding, both at the ringside and online, before being secured by new breeder Gareth Lunney to join his herd in Co Fermanagh.

Having a superb pedigree which boasts five EX bloodlines, including some from the famous Northbrook herd, he will be a welcome addition to the newly formed herd based in the Erne County.

Keen to secure more quality bloodlines the same purchaser was the top bidder at 1,050 guineas on Ballyhartfield Bridget, a solid 23-month-old springing heifer from the herd of Mike Frazer, Templepatrick.

James and David Verner with their top priced female Mourne Florence, purchased by Mike Frazer for 1450 guineas. Both are congratulated by Peter Eakin of Eakin Bros Motors.

Mr Frazer was no stranger to the ring receiving 1,200 guineas for Northbrook Petunia 3rd, originally purchased at the Northbook dispersal sale in 2016, she now makes her home with the

McAreavey Family of Ballinderry.

Topping the female section at 1,450 guineas was Mourne Florence from the Verner Family, Kilkeel.

This 11-month-old caught the eye of Mike Frazer, Templepatrick who had the final bid on the stylish heifer, with a matching pedigree.

Not stopping for the Verner’s Kilkeel based, Mourne herd was in exceptional demand with Gareth Lunney also securing the 23-month-old Mourne Ella at 1,000 guineas. Mourne Clara, a second calver and incalf again to Canwell Sooty sold for 1,000 guineas to Peter Erskine of the Tullylinton herd, Ballygawley. She joins Mourne Dakota who was also secured for the same amount by the same buyer.

Another fine entry from the Bloomer Family of Dungannon, Cadian All Star, was secured for 1,000 guineas by Andrew Greehan, Castletown, Co Louth. This 3-year-old, prize winning, red bull has had an exceptional career on the show circuit as a yearling.

Following closely behind him in the ring was Derryola Obama VG89, shown by Nigel McIlrath, Keady, who sealed the deal at 1,000 guineas.

The 8-year-old bull heads to the Mountfield herd of Desmond McFadden, Omagh.

The NI Dexter Cattle Group would like to thank all exhibitors, bidders and attendees to the sale and overall feedback has been fantastic, from the quality of cattle on offer, to how the sale was organised. A special thanks to sale sponsors Eakin Bros Motors and of course to Richard Beattie and his mart team for hosting the sale.