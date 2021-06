Quality doubles selling to £330 at Markethill Mart

There was an improved trade for cull ewes and a full yard of ewes and lambs sold in a steady demand.

The 880 lambs eased in price with good quality light lambs selling from 540p to 581p per kilo for 20.5k at £119 each, followed by 577p per kilo for 22k at £127 each.

Good quality heavy lambs sold from £124 to £129 each with good quality pens from 500p to 519p per kilo for 24k at £124.50 each, followed by 510p per kilo for 24.3k at £124 each.

The 260 cull ewes sold to a top of £181 each.

Main demand for fleshed ewes from £120 to £168 each.

Plainer ewes from £80 to £100 each.

A full yard of ewes and lambs maintained a very firm trade with good quality doubles selling to £330, £300 and £290 each.

Singles sold up to £290, £270 and £260 each.

Main trade for good quality singles sold from £180 to £230 each.

Heavy spring lambs

Caledon producer : 24k £124.50 518p : Newry farmer : 24.3k £124 510p : Crossmaglen seller : 24.5k £125 510p : Dromara producer : 24k £122 508p : Annaghmore farmer : 24.8k £125.50 506p : Loughgall seller : 24.4k £123 504p : Keady seller : 24.6k £124 504p and Newtownhamilton farmer : 24.7k £124 502p.

Light spring lambs