Heifers

160 heifers sold in exceptionally high rates with good quality forward heifers selling steadily from £250 to £290 per 100 kilos with a top of £321 for 516k Limousin £1655 from a Loughgall farmer followed by £299 for 624k at £1865 from an Armagh producer. A Loughgall farmer received £295 for 534k at £1575. Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £250 to £314 for 490k at £1565 from a Loughgall farmer followed by £308 for 404k at £1245 from an Armagh producer. A Dromara producer received £207 for 480k at £1475.

Forward heifers

Loughgall farmer 516k £1655 £321.00; Armagh farmer 624k £1865 £299.00; Loughgall farmer 534k £1575 £295.00; Armagh farmer 590k £1735 £294.00; Tandragee farmer 512k £1505 £294.00; Dromara farmer 662k £1925 £291.00; Crossgar farmer 548k £1565 £286.00; Armagh farmer 642k £1825 £284.00; Crossgar farmer 558k £1585 £284 and Dromara farmer 534k £1515 £284.

Middleweight heifers

Loughgall farmer 498k £1565 £314.00; Armagh farmer 404k £1245 £308.00; Dromara farmer 480k £1475 £307.00; Armagh farmer 434k £1325 £305.00; Fermanagh farmer 480k £1395 £291.00; Armagh farmer 416k £1195 £287.00; Fermanagh farmer 428k £1225 £286.00; Armagh farmer 392k £1125 £287.00; Benburb farmer 404k £1145 £283.00; Armagh farmer 448k £1265 £282.00 and Benburb farmer 424k £1190 £281.

Bullocks

150 bullocks included several pens of top quality forward bullocks sold steadily from £250 to £302 for 618k at £1865 from a Crossmaglen farmer followed by £296 for 536k at £1585 from a Markethill producer. A Tynan producer received £294 for 550k Aberdeen Angus at £1615. Beef bullocks sold to £287 for 716k at £2055 from a Crossmaglen farmer followed by £280 for 678k at £1895 from a Newtownhamilton producer. Main demand for beef bullocks from £255 to £270 per 100 kilos. Good quality middleweight bullocks sold from £240 to £292 for 498k at £1455 from an Armagh farmer followed by £273 for 470k at £1285 from a Belfast producer. Aberdeen Angus bullocks to £270 for 646k at £1255 from a Dungannon producer. Friesian bullocks sold in an exceptionally good demand from £200 to £223 for 620k at £1385 from an Armagh farmer followed by £222 for 638k at £1415 from a Annaghmore producer. The same owner received £220 for 580k at £1285.

Forward bullocks

Crossmaglen farmer 618k £1865 £302.00; Markethill farmer 536k £1585 £296.00; Tynan farmer AA 550k £1615 £294.00; Newry farmer 580k £1695 £292.00; Newry farmer 546k £1595 £292.00; Tynan farmer 586k £1705 £291.00; Markethill farmer 570k £1655 £290.00; Crossmaglen farmer 550k £1595 £290.00 and Crossmaglen farmer 610k £1765 £289.

Middleweight bullocks

Armagh farmer 498k £1455 £292.00; Belfast farmer 470k £1285 £273.00; Dungannon farmer 464k £1255 £270.00; Aughnacloy farmer 476k 1285 £270.00; Dungannon farmer 486k £1295 £266.00; Armagh farmer 472k £1255 £266.00; Sixmilecross farmer 428k £1135 £265.00; Aughnacloy farmer 474k £1245 £263.00; Aughnacloy farmer 482k £1265 £262.00; Aughnacloy farmer 450k £1165 £259.00 and Sixmilecross farmer 464k £1185 £255.

Friesian bullocks

Armagh farmer 622k £1385 £223.00; Annaghmore farmer 638k £1415 £222.00; Annaghmore farmer 584k £1285 £220.00; Annaghmore farmer 552k £1205 £218.00; Annaghmore farmer 582k £1255 £216.00; Annaghmore farmer 564k £1205 £214.00; Derrynoose farmer 556k £1185 £213.00 and Newry farmer 520k £1105 £213.

Weanlings

270 weanlings sold in the best trade to date. Good quality light males sold from £280 to £362 for 224k at £810 from a Camlough producer followed by £332 for 238k at £790 from a Newry farmer. A Newtownhamilton farmer received £334 for 386k at £1290 and £329 for 322k at £1060. Strong male weanlings sold up to £341 for 422k at £1440 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £339 for 404k at £1370 from a Lisburn farmer. Top price of £1570 was paid for 518k at £303 from a Newtownhamilton farmer. The same owner received £1540 for 502k at £307. Light heifer weanlings sold to £371 for 348k at £1290 from a Tynan farmer. The same owner received £332 for 370k at £1230. All good quality light heifers from £240 to £300 per 100 kilos. Stronger heifers sold to £297 for 408k at £1210 from a Newry farmer followed by £278 for 450k at £1260 from a Newtownhamilton farmer. Main demand from £240 to £270 per 100 kilos.

Strong male weanlings

Newtownhamilton farmer 422k £1440 £341.00; Lisburn farmer 404k £1370 £339.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 416k £1380 £332.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 432k £1410 £326.00; Lisburn farmer 408k £1330 £326.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 456k £1400 3307.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 502k £1540 £307.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 518k £1570 £303.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 462k £1410 £305.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 522k £1510 £289.

Light male weanlings

Camlough farmer 224k £810 £362.00; Newry farmer 238k £790 £332.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 386k £1290 £334.00; Lisburn farmer 322k £1060 £329.00; Lisburn farmer 284k £940 £331.00; Aughnacloy farmer 376k £1220 £324.00; Kilkeel farmer 342k £1090 £319.00; Loughgilly farmer 250k £800 £320.00; Newry farmer 316k £980 £310.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 356k £1090 £306.00 and Forkhill farmer 390k £1170 £300.

Strong heifer weanlings

Newry farmer 408k £1210 £297.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 454k £1260 £278.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 402k £1080 £269.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 440k £1170 £266.00; Newry farmer 408k £1080 £265.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 472k £1190 £252.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 434k £1090 £251.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 442k £1100 £249.

Light heifer weanlings

Tynan farmer 348k £1290 £371.00; Tynan farmer 370k £1230 £332.00; Tynan farmer 344k £1130 £329.00; Crossmaglen farmer 318k £1040 £327.00; Portadown farmer 272k £870 £320.00; Crossmaglen farmer 324k £1010 £312.00; Newry farmer 354k £1070 £302.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 356k £1070 £301.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 376k £1110 £295.00 and Newry farmer 396k £1160 £293.