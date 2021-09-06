Quality guaranteed at Springhill Ram Sale
John Fosters Springhill Tup Sale is a firm favourite with commercial sheep producers right across the country, and is now in its 11th year.
This year’s sale takes place on Friday evening 10th September, at 7pm and will be held at Beatties Pedigree Centre, 109 Glenpark Rd, Omagh.
Over 100 super rams are set to come under the hammer, comprising pedigree Texel, Charollais and Suffolks. A feature of this sale is always the selection of Hybrid rams, which have proved to be very popular. These are Chartex and Sufftex. It is important to note that the parents on both sides are purebred so quality is guaranteed.
The Foster family have built up a customer base that buy with confidence each year and put their rams straight to work without melting. Progeny from their rams regularly top commercial markets for both store and finished lambs.
The rams can be viewed on sale day from 5pm, with the sale set to kick off at 7pm.
Bidding is at the ringside or via marteye.
For catalogues contact auctioneer Richard BEattie 07984694616.