Quality guaranteed at Springhill Ram Sale

Usk Vale Dark Dawn was purchased at Lanark in 2020, and has a number of first class ram lambs heading to the Springhill Ram Sale on Friday evening 10th September.

This year’s sale takes place on Friday evening 10th September, at 7pm and will be held at Beatties Pedigree Centre, 109 Glenpark Rd, Omagh.

Over 100 super rams are set to come under the hammer, comprising pedigree Texel, Charollais and Suffolks. A feature of this sale is always the selection of Hybrid rams, which have proved to be very popular. These are Chartex and Sufftex. It is important to note that the parents on both sides are purebred so quality is guaranteed.

The Foster family have built up a customer base that buy with confidence each year and put their rams straight to work without melting. Progeny from their rams regularly top commercial markets for both store and finished lambs.

This super Charollais ram Springhill Viper has a number of pedigree and hybrid progeny for sale at the Springhill Tup Sale to be held on Friday evening 10th September at Beatties Pedigree Centre.

The rams can be viewed on sale day from 5pm, with the sale set to kick off at 7pm.

Bidding is at the ringside or via marteye.