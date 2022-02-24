Quality heavy hoggets selling to £119.50 at Markethill

An entry of nearly 300 cull ewes sold in, perhaps, the best ever trade.

Good quality heavy hoggets sold from 470 to 498p/k for 24k at £119.50 from a Whitecross farmer, followed by 494p/k for 24k at £118.50 from a Keady producer.

Several pens of heavy hoggets sold from £120 to £123.50 with an average price per head, for 300 heavy hoggets sold, of £120.50 each and an increase of £6 per head on week.

Good quality midweight hoggets sold from 500-565p/k for 21.6k at £122 for a Keady farmer, followed by 551p/k for 20.5k at £113 for an Armagh producer.

A Keady producer received £117.50 for 21.4k 549p/k.

Good quality stores sold from 480-542p/k for 19k at £103 from a Dromara farmer.

300 cull ewes sold in the best trade ever recorded at this mart to a top of £238 for a Banbridge farmer, followed by £233 for a Portadown producer.

All well fleshed ewes from £150 to £221 each.

Plainer ewes from £90 to £132.

A full yard of ewes and lambs met an improved trade with good quality doubles selling to £315, paid twice, followed by £310 and £300.

Main demand for good quality doubles from £250 to £295.