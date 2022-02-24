Quality heavy hoggets selling to £119.50 at Markethill
An entry of 1500 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday 23rd February returned an improved trade for fat hoggets.
An entry of nearly 300 cull ewes sold in, perhaps, the best ever trade.
Good quality heavy hoggets sold from 470 to 498p/k for 24k at £119.50 from a Whitecross farmer, followed by 494p/k for 24k at £118.50 from a Keady producer.
Several pens of heavy hoggets sold from £120 to £123.50 with an average price per head, for 300 heavy hoggets sold, of £120.50 each and an increase of £6 per head on week.
Good quality midweight hoggets sold from 500-565p/k for 21.6k at £122 for a Keady farmer, followed by 551p/k for 20.5k at £113 for an Armagh producer.
A Keady producer received £117.50 for 21.4k 549p/k.
Good quality stores sold from 480-542p/k for 19k at £103 from a Dromara farmer.
300 cull ewes sold in the best trade ever recorded at this mart to a top of £238 for a Banbridge farmer, followed by £233 for a Portadown producer.
All well fleshed ewes from £150 to £221 each.
Plainer ewes from £90 to £132.
A full yard of ewes and lambs met an improved trade with good quality doubles selling to £315, paid twice, followed by £310 and £300.
Main demand for good quality doubles from £250 to £295.
Singles sold to £270 and £265, paid twice. Main demand for good quality singles from £190 to £240.