Quality heavy lambs selling from £100 to £106 each at Markethill Mart

Store lamb trade remained very firm.

Cull ewe prices remained steady.

Good quality heavy lambs sold from £100 to £106 each and up to 430p per kilo for 24.4 kilos at £105 each for a Tassagh producer followed by 424p per kilo for 25kilos at £106 each for a Warrenpoint producer.

Main demand for good quality heavy lambs from 390p to 420p per kilo.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 410p to 466p per kilo for 20.4 kilos at £95 each for a Keady farmer followed by 432p per kilo for 22 kilos at £95 each for a Loughgall producer.

Light store lambs sold from 460p to 537p per kilo for 13.4 kilos at £72 each for a Mullaghbawn farmer.

Stronger stores sold to 460p per kilo for 17.4kilos at £80 for a Mullaghbawn farmer.

The 250 ewes remained a firm demand with fleshed ewes selling from £100 to £163 each.

Plainer ewes from £60 to £90 each.

Breeding sheep sales start next Wednesday 28th July at 7.30pm.

Heavy lambs

Tassagh farmer : 24.4k £105 430p : Warrenpoint seller : 25k £106 424p : Keady farmer : 24.2k £100 413p : Silverbridge producer : 24.7k £102 413p : Cookstown seller : 24.7k £102 413p : Loughgall farmer : 24.5k £100 408p : Poyntzpass seller : 24.1k £98 407p and Poyntzpass producer : 25.5k £103.50 406p.

Middleweight lambs

Keady producer : 20.4k £95 466p : Loughgall seller : 22k £95 432p : Portadown producer : 22k £95 432p : Cullyhanna farmer : 20k £86 430p : Jerrettspass seller : 23.5k £100 426p : Pomeroy producer : 20.1k £85 423p and Crossmaglen seller : 23.7k £100 422p.

Stores