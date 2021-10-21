Quality heavy lambs selling to £117 at Markethill

Good quality heavy lambs sold steadily from £108 to £117 each with top quality pens selling from 440p to 467p per kilo for 24k at £112 each from a Markethill farmer, followed by 461p per kilo for 24k at £110.50 each from Poyntzpass producer.

An Annaghmore farmer received 458p per kilo for 24.7k at £113 each.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold readily from 460p to 503p per kilo for 20k at £100.50 each from an Armagh farmer, followed by 491p per kilo for 21.5k at £105.50 each from an Aughnacloy producer.

Light store lambs continued to sell at exceptionally high prices from 570p to 669p per kilo for 12.4k at £83 each from a Ballykinlar farmer, followed by 653p per kilo for 13.4k at £87.50 each from a Newry producer.

A Ballykinlar producer sold 13.4k at £86 each 642p per kilo.

Stronger stores sold from 490p to 550p per kilo for 17.1k at £94 each from a Portadown farmer.

An entry of 200 cull ewes sold to £125 each.

All good quality ewes sold from £90 to £120 each.

Heavy lambs

Markethill producer : 24k £112 467p : Poyntzpass farmer : 24k £110.50 461p : Annaghmore farmer : 24.7k £113 458p : Moy producer : 24k £109.50 456p : Tassagh seller : 24.3k £110 453p : Castlewellan producer : 25.2k £114 452p : Armagh farmer : 25.4k £114.50 451p : Cullyhanna seller : 24.3k £109 449p and Newtownhamilton farmer : 24.3k £109 449p.

Middleweight lambs

Armagh farmer : 20k £100.50 503p : Aughnacloy producer : 21.5k £105.50 491p : Tynan seller : 20.2k £99 490p : Markethill farmer : 20.1k £98.50 490p : Mayobridge seller : 21.5k £105 488p : Dromara producer : 20.9k £102 488p : Silverbridge farmer : 20.2k £98 485p : Banbridge farmer : 21.2k £102.50 484p : Markethill seller : 20k £96.50 483p and Markethill farmer : 22k £106 482p.

Light stores

Ballykinlar farmer : 12.4k £83 669p : Lislea producer : 13.4k £87.50 653p : Ballykinlar farmer : 13.4k £86 642p : Newry seller : 14.6k £93.50 640p : Camlough farmer : 12.6k £79 627p : Ballykinlar farmer : 15k £92 613p : Loughgilly seller : 14.4k £88 611p and Newry farmer : 15k £90.50 603p.

Strong stores