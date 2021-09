Quality hoggets selling to €262 per head at Raphoe

Lambs sold at:

€80 to €100 for 27-33 kgs.

€100 to €110 for 34-36 kgs.

€110 to €120 for 37-42 kgs.

€120 to €130 for 43-47 kgs.

€130 to €140 for 48-55 kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €70 to €222.

Breeding sheep sale, Wednesday 8th September 2021: A great entry of breeding sheep at Raphoe Mart.

Quality hoggets sold from €200/head to €262/head.

Medium quality sold from €160/head to €180/head.

Lighter hoggets sold from €140/head to €160/head.

Ewe lambs sold from €120/head to €160/head.

Breeding ewes sold from €110/head to €140/head.

Final breeding sale on Wednesday 22nd September.

Cattle sale, Thursday 9th September 2021: A great entry of cattle this week at Raphoe Mart.

A lot of great quality cattle on offer saw a super trade with bidding brisk throughout the sale.

Strong forward cattle in great demand selling from €2.50/kg to €2.80/kg.

Medium weights sold from €2.60/kg to €2.90/kg.

Lighter weights sold from €2.50/kg to €3/kg.

Aberdeen Angus and Hereford cattle sold from €1.80/kg to €2.30/kg.

Quality Friesian cattle sold up to €2/kg while plainer lots sold from €1.50/kg to €1.90/kg.

Last breeding sheep sale for 2021.

Wednesday 22nd September 2021.

Intake from 4.00pm.

Sale at 7pm.

Weanling sale dates for 2021

Tuesday 5th October.

Tuesday 19th October.

Intake from 4pm.

Sale at 7pm.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.