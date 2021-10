Quality hoggets selling to £185 each at Markethill

Store lambs sold in the best trade so far this year.

Good quality heavy lambs sold from 425p to 453p per kilo for 33 lambs 24.3k at £110 each from an Annaghmore farmer, followed by 442p for 24.2k at £107 each from a Poyntzpass producer.

Good quality middleweights sold from 460p to 493p per kilo for 15 lambs 20k at £98.50 from a Newry farmer, followed by 490p for 18 lambs 20.5K at £100.50 from a Moira producer.

Good quality light store lambs sold from 550p to 628p for 26 lambs 12.9k at £81 each from a Benburb farmer and for 22 lambs 14.5k at £91 each from a Poyntzpass farmer.

A Jerrettspass farmer received 621p for 17 lambs 14.5k at £90 each.

Stronger stores sold to 553p for 17k at £94 each from a Kilkeel farmer followed by 550p for 17.1k at £94 each from a Lislea producer.

Good quality cull ewes sold from £90 to £119 each with a top of £148 each.

Plainer ewes sold from £60 to £80 each.

In the breeding ring good quality hoggets sold to a top of £185 each.

Main demand sold from £150 to £180 each.

Breeding sales have now ended for the season.

Heavy lambs

Annaghmore farmer : 24.3k £110 453p : Poyntzpass seller : 24k £106 442p : Benburb farmer : 24.5k £108 441p : Cullyhanna seller : 24.2k £106 438p : Armagh farmer : 24.5k £107 437p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 24.3k £106 436p and Tandragee producer : 25k £109 436p.

Middleweight lambs

Newry producer : 20k £98.50 493p : Moira seller : 20.5k £100.50 490p : Benburb farmer : 20.9k £101.50 486p : Armagh producer : 20.3k £98 483p : Dromara seller : 20.8k £100 481p : Lurgan seller : 20.3k £97.50 480p : Armagh farmer : 20.2k £96.50 478p and Portadown producer : 20.6k £98 476p.

Light store lambs

Benburb farmer : 12.9k £81 628p : Poyntzpass farmer : 14.5k £91 628p : Jerrettspass seller : 14.5k £90 621p : Newry farmer : 14.2k £88 620p : newry producer : 13.6k £84 618p : Crossmaglen farmer : 12.6k £77 611p : Kilcoo farmer : 14.5k £87 600p and Cullyhanna seller : 15.5k £92 594p.

Strong stores