Quality hoggets selling to £232 at Markethill

Good quality heavy lambs sold steadily from 415p to 438p per kilo for 24 kilos at £105 each from a Keady farmer followed by 436p per kilo 24.3 kilos at £106 each from an Armagh producer.

Top price of £116 each.

Main demand £103 to £108 each.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold steadily from 430p to 473p per kilo for 22kilos at £104 each from a Poyntzpass farmer followed by 463p for 20kilos at £92.50 from a Castlewellan producer.

Another large entry of stores returned a very firm trade with light stores to 617p per kilo for 11.1 kilos at £68.50 each followed by 612p per kilo for 10.3 kilos at £63 each. All good quality light lambs sold from 520p to 596p per kilo.

Stronger stores to 503p per kilo for 17.4 kilos at £87.50 each.

Main demand sold from 450p to 494p per kilo.

The 400 cull ewes returned a firmer trade to a top of £174 each with others at £157, £154 and £153 each.

All good quality ewes from £110 to £145 each.

Plainer ewes from £70 to £95 each.

A full yard of breeding sheep sold in a very firm demand with good quality hoggets reaching £232 each with others selling at £230, £218 and £212 each.

Several more pens sold from £180 to £210 each.

Heavy lambs

Keady farmer : 24k £105 438p : Armagh seller : 24.3k £106 436p : Newtownhamilton seller : 24k £103 429p : Jerrettspass farmer : 31k £133 429p : Keady seller : 25k £106.50 426p : Dromore producer : 24.3k £103.50 425p : Keady seller : 25.2k £105.50 418p and Poyntzpass producer : 28k £116 414p.

Middleweight lambs

Poyntzpass farmer : 22k £104 473p : Castlewellan producer : 20k £92.50 463p : Poyntzpass seller : 22k £100 455p : Mullabawn farmer : 20.7k £94 454p : Hamiltonsbawn producer : 21.4k £97 453p : Dromara producer : 20.2k £91.50 453p and Richhill seller : 22.8k £103 451p.

Light stores

Benburb producer : 10.9k £65 596p : Whitecross seller : 11.7k £68.50 586p : Magheralin farmer : 13.7k £79 577p : Dungannon producer : 12k £69 575p and Ballinderry farmer : 13.2k £75.50 572p.

Strong stores