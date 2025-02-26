Quality Meat Scotland showcases Scotch lamb at Gulfood 2025

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) has once again highlighted the world-class quality of Scotch lamb PGI at Gulfood 2025, one of the world’s largest annual food and beverage trade exhibitions.

The event, which took place from 17 to 21 February in Dubai, attracted over 135,000 visitors from 195 countries and saw significant trade activity across global markets.

The Middle East has imported an average of £648m worth of sheep meat in recent years, demonstrating the significant potential for Scottish exporters looking to expand in the region.

Throughout the four-day event, QMS engaged with international buyers at its shared stand with Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), offering tastings of premium Scotch Lamb prepared by expert chefs.

Gordon Newlands, brand development Manager at QMS

National chef Gary Maclean also took centre stage in the Scottish Pavilion, demonstrating the versatility of Scotch lamb to interested buyers.

The showcase underlined the exceptional taste, provenance, and sustainability credentials of Scotch lamb, reinforcing its position as a premium red meat product on the global stage.

A key highlight of QMS’s participation was the exclusive Scottish Development International (SDI) reception on the evening of 18 February, where over 200 buyers gathered to sample Scotch lamb.

QMS extended invitations to major wholesalers and retailers across the region, ensuring that key decision-makers experienced the unique flavour and high quality of Scotch Lamb first-hand. The strong presence at Gulfood underscores the commitment to expanding Scotland’s red meat exports and building lasting trade relationships.

Gordon Newlands, brand development Manager at QMS said: “Exports are a big opportunity for Scotland’s red meat supply chain. Last year, we set ourselves the objective of making Scotland the choice for premium red meat as part of our five-year strategy.

“At Gulfood, we have been showcasing the finest quality Scotch lamb and highlighting its provenance, traceability, and sustainability – attributes that are highly valued in the premium export market.”

International trade shows remain a crucial part of QMS’s export strategy. Following successful participation at events such as SIAL in Paris.

QMS continues to strengthen its presence in key global markets, with a series of events planned across Europe and the Middle East in 2025.