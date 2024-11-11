Quality Meat Scotland sparks innovation in Scotland’s butchery sector to support consumer convenience

In recognition of Scottish Careers Week (11-15 November 2024), Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) is driving innovation and skill development in Scotland’s butchery sector, showcasing how careers in butchery can be dynamic and consumer-focused.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland’s apprentice butchers are benefiting from a focus on innovation through the Scotch Butchers Club, run by Quality Meat Scotland. The recent Value Added Event at Marshalls Farm Shop in Kintore provided a unique, hands-on experience for butcher apprentices in the North East. The event, which encouraged apprentices to work with premium red meat products such as Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb, and Specially Selected Pork, highlighted the importance of value-added products for the future of butchery.

A value-added butchery product is a raw cut of meat enhanced with additional qualities that increase its value, such as convenience and improved palatability. During the event, the apprentices created a range of products, including stir-fries, truffles, and marinated meats. They experimented with glazes, seasonings, and learned how to prepare nutritious, flavourful meals that cater to modern consumer tastes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raps UK, known for offering innovative ingredient solutions for all sectors of the food industry and retail butchery, helped facilitate the event by demonstrating how flavours and seasonings can be incorporated into value-added products.

Value Added Event at Marshalls Farm Shop

Nine butchers had the opportunity to create innovative products and explore new ways to enhance their offerings under the guidance of experienced butchers and expertise of Raps UK. The use of creative seasoning and flavours showcased how value-added products can be tailored to meet diverse consumer tastes.

Gordon Newlands, brands development manager at QMS said: “The importance of value-added products is clear across the industry, as consumers increasingly look for quick, nutritious meal solutions. With younger generations turning to platforms like TikTok and social media for recipe inspiration, butcher shops have the opportunity to meet these new demands by offering convenient, high-quality options.

“By creating ready-to-cook products with marinades, glazes, and seasonings—such as teriyaki stir-fries or barbecue-marinated cuts—butchers are meeting the growing demand for convenient, flavourful meal solutions while preserving the heritage of traditional craft butchery”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event was also recognised for its Continuous Professional Development (CPD) opportunities, ensuring that participants not only gained hands-on skills but also furthered their education in the field.

Scotland’s apprentice butchers

Auctioneer Colin Slessor from the ANM Group also attended the event, providing valuable insight into his role as an auctioneer and the importance of understanding the full supply chain. Colin shared his experiences from working at livestock markets and emphasised how every step of the supply chain—from farm to auction to butcher—contributes to the success of the Scottish red meat industry.

Gordon Newlands added: “QMS continues to support Scotland’s butchers through initiatives like this, which are aimed at promoting the next generation of skilled professionals who can drive the industry forward through innovation and creativity.

“We would like to extend a huge thank you to Marshalls Farm Shop for kindly hosting us and providing such excellent facilities for our apprentices to develop their skills.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna Forbes, a butcher apprentice at H M Sheridan in Banchory, who attended the event, shared: “I had a fantastic time at Marshalls Farm Shop during the Value Added Event. These evenings are crucial for young apprentices like us, as they allow us to come together, support each other, and share our ideas and experiences. I left the event with new insights and inspiration for innovative products to use in our shops.”

For more information about careers in butchery, visit the Butchery Careers programme website at https://butcherycareers.co.uk/.

For additional details regarding Scotch Butchers Club events, membership, and upcoming innovation and skills development events across Scotland in January and February next year, please contact Gordon Newlands at [email protected].